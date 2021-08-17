Notre Dame Ranked 11th In PFF Preseason Top 25

Pro Football Focus remains not all that high on Notre Dame, ranking the Fighting Irish 11th in its preseason Top 25 list.

PFF ranked North Carolina 6th in the preseason rankings and has Cincinnati ranked 7th. It has USC ranked 14th and Wisconsin 15th in the preseason rankings, which means Notre Dame has four opponents ranked in the PFF Top 25.

Here is what PFF says about Notre Dame's ranking:

"Notre Dame’s strengths and weaknesses are pretty well-defined and similar to last season, but they are just a little bit more severe in both directions for 2021. The Irish defense was the fifth-highest-graded group in the Power Five last season, and they have every opportunity of cracking a top-10 spot nationally in 2021. Safety Kyle Hamilton, who has some of the best coverage ability of any player at the position, leads that group.

"The big issue with this team is once again the passing offense, but it’s a little bit more concerning this time around. Firstly, their current crop of wide receivers leaves a lot to be desired. While they do have a rising star at tight end with Michael Mayer, they don’t return a single wide receiver who has a single-season receiving grade above 65.0 under their belt. Among all FBS programs, Notre Dame returns the third-least productive wide receiver unit from last season. That issue paired with a vertical passing challenged quarterback in Jack Coan raises major concerns for this offense’s ability to consistently create explosive pass plays." - Anthony Treash

It would seem Treash isn't fond of the Notre Dame talent. This is the same writer that ranked the Top 10 returning running backs in college football and left off Kyren Williams. He also left Mayer off his list of Top 10 returning tight ends. It's hard to take seriously analysis that looks at Notre Dame and doesn't view Williams as one of the ten best returning backs in college football.

Ranking North Carolina five whole spots ahead of Notre Dame was also quite curious. Treash assumes much of what is new at North Carolina is going to be really good, a benefit of the doubt he does not give Notre Dame, a team that beat UNC 31-17 in Chapel Hill this past season.

Treash also ranks a Miami (No. 9) and LSU (No. 10) ahead of Notre Dame. The ranking of LSU - a program that went 5-5 last season - ahead of Notre Dame was, how do I say this respectfully, curious.

