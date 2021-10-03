Notre Dame Falls To No. 13 In The Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame fell all the way to No. 13 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after it lost to Cincinnati

Notre Dame dropped to No. 13 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Sunday afternoon.

The Irish (4-1) were ranked No. 7 last week, which was the ranking it began the season with. A 24-13 loss to Cincinnati, which is ranked No. 6, sent the Irish tumbling six spots. The Bearcats (4-0) were ranked No. 8 last week.

Alabama and Georgia remained ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll. Oregon dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 after getting upset by Stanford on Saturday. Of course the Irish finish the 2021 season with a road contest against the Cardinal.

There are currently no ranked opponents on Notre Dame’s schedule. The Irish travel to Virginia Tech next week to play the Hokies (3-1) and play North Carolina (3-2) on Oct. 30. Both programs received votes in the latest poll. Virginia Tech, North Carolina and USC were all ranked at one time this season. So was Wisconsin, which Notre Dame beat 41-13 on Sept. 25. The Badgers lost to Michigan on Saturday to fall to 1-3.

