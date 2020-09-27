SI.com
Notre Dame Moves Into Top 5 Of Latest College Football Rankings

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame did not play this weekend, but it still turned out to be a good one for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls.

The Irish jumped over Oklahoma and LSU, who both plummeted down the rankings after losses this weekend. Mississippi State knocked off the defending champion Tigers by a 44-34 score. Oklahoma dropped to 1-1 after blowing a 35-14 lead over Kansas State at home, ultimately falling 38-35.

LSU dropped to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and Oklahoma dropped to No. 16. The Tigers dropped to No. 20 in the AP Poll, while the Sooners dropped to No. 18.

Future Irish opponent Clemson (2-0) remains No. 1 in both polls. North Carolina (1-0) jumped to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll but fell to No. 12 in the AP Poll after being leaped by UCF. 

Pittsburgh (3-0) entered the Coaches Poll at No. 25 after a home victory over Louisville (1-2), but the Panthers inexplicably fell to No. 24 in the AP Poll. Boston College (2-0) is the only other future Irish opponent to receive Top 25 votes in the Coaches Poll, while Louisville still received 4 votes in the AP Poll.

