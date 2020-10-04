Notre Dame Stays At No. 5 In Latest Rankings

Despite being off for the second straight week, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remained at No. 5 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls.

Two Notre Dame opponents currently rank in the Top 10 of both polls. Clemson remained at No. 1 while North Carolina jumped up four spots to No. 8 in the AP Poll and two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll after a gritty 26-22 road win at Boston College.

Pittsburgh dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to NC State (30-29) at home.

Auburn fell six spots to No. 13 in both polls after its 27-6 loss to Georgia, Texas A & M dropped seven spots to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll and eight spots to No. 21 after receiving a 52-24 beatdown from Alabama, Texas dropped 13 spots to No. 22 after its 33-31 home loss to TCU and UCF dropped 13 spots to No. 25 after its 34-26 home loss to Tulsa. The Knights were dropped completely out of the AP Poll.

Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Memphis also dropped out of the polls.

