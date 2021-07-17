Notre Dame Ranked 6th In Sporting News Preseason Projection

Notre Dame is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country ahead of the 2021 season

While many outlets and preseason magazines are projecting a somewhat big drop for Notre Dame in 2021, Sporting News remains higher than most on the Fighting Irish. Sporting News ranks Notre Dame as its No. 6 preseason team in the country.

Sporting News predictions that Notre Dame will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, which means the Irish will fall just short of its third playoff appearance in three seasons. This would be a very interesting matching for the Irish, who would get a crack to beat a top SEC program. It would also pit the Irish against former defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

The last time Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly squared off against Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was 2014 when the No. 5 Irish fell just short of an upset of the defending champion Florida State Seminoles, who were led by Fisher.

Sporting News had three Notre Dame players on its first-team preseason All-American squad. The Irish had more first-team preseason All-Americans than Alabama or Ohio State, which is an example of how high SN is on the Fighting Irish. SN had running back Kyren Williams, offensive lineman Cain Madden and safety Kyle Hamilton on the first team.

Williams is ranked by Sporting News as the No. 26 player in the country and Hamilton is ranked as the No. 6 player. Only Clemson (3) and Oklahoma (3) had more players ranked among the 30 best players in the country in the Sporting News list.

Sporting News also released a top coaches list this summer and it ranked Kelly fourth.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter