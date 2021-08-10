Notre Dame Ranked No. 7 In Initial USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame ranked 7th in the first USA TODAY Coaches Poll of the 2021 football season

Notre Dame is ranked 7th in the first USA TODAY Coaches Poll of the 2021 season, marking the third straight season the Fighting Irish have been ranked in the preseason Top 10 by the coaches.

Notre Dame finished the 2020 season ranked 5th in the Coaches Poll after a 10-2 finish that ended in the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish schedule had four opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25, including two in the Top 10. North Carolina ranked 9th after finishing last season 8-4. Cincinnati was next, coming in 10th after going 9-1 last fall. USC ranks 14th on the list after its 5-1 campaign and Wisconsin is ranked 15th despite a 4-3 campaign in 2020.

Virginia Tech, Stanford and Florid State also received votes for the rankings.

Notre Dame kicks off the 2021 season on September 5th against Florida State.

