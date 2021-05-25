Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Pro Football Focus Simulation

We are getting closer and closer to the preseason magazines coming out and less than 100 days from the start of the 2021 college football season, which means more and more preseason rankings.

Pro Football Focus ran a simulation of the season using their own metrics and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranked 8th. In the simulation Notre Dame had just a 1.0% chance of winning a national championship. Notre Dame also had by far the lowest ranked returning player, which should tell you a lot about whoever it is that did grades for Notre Dame last season, and I'm not being overly kind.

Here is what PFF wrote about the Irish:

"On one hand, the Fighting Irish lose Ian Book. On the other hand, Book’s production was not necessarily what his name, or eventual draft status, would have indicated, with just 7.9 yards per pass attempt in 2020. Junior Kyren Williams returns after a year in which he racked up over 3.3 yards after contact while forcing 38 missed tackles and earning a 75.7 PFF grade. With C’Bo Flemister dealing with some off-field issues, look for Williams to be the lead back again in 2021."

It would seem that whoever did the writeup for Notre Dame is unaware that C'Bo Flemister is Notre Dame's third back on the depth chart, and that his recent run-in with the law won't impact the usage for Kyren Williams or Chris Tyree.

Four Notre Dame opponents also cracked the Top 25, with North Carolina coming in at No. 11, Cincinnati checking in at No. 12, Wisconsin cracking the list at No. 14 and USC ranking No. 16.

Here is the ranking for the remainder of Notre Dame's 2021 opponents:

No. 28 - Virginia Tech

No. 44 - Stanford Cardinal

No. 48 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 65 - Florida State Seminoles

No. 80 - Purdue Boilermakers

No. 81 - Toledo Rockets

No. 88 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 107 - Navy Midshipmen



Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter