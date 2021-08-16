Notre Dame Ranked 9th In Preseason AP Poll

Notre Dame ranked 9th in the preseason poll from the Associated Press

The final preseason polls are now out and Notre Dame ranked 9th in the preseason poll with the Associated Press. Notre Dame ranked 7th in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which came out last week.

Notre Dame finished the 2020 season ranked 5th in the final AP Poll.

Four of Notre Dame's 2021 opponents also found themselves ranked in the AP Top 25.

Cincinnati checks in at No. 8, and the Bearcats are obviously the only team on Notre Dame's schedule to rank ahead of the Irish. North Carolina ranked 10th in the poll, Wisconsin ranked 12th and USC rounded out the Notre Dame opponents by checking in 15th.

