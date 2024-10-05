Notre Dame Wide Receiver Commitment Has Huge Night
Notre Dame hasn't had the best success in wide receiver recruiting for the 2025 class, but things are starting to look better than they have for much of this cycle.
This week saw Antavious Richardson, previously a UCF commitment, flip to join Notre Dame's class.
Friday night saw longtime Notre Dame wide receiver commitment Elijah Burress put on quite the show in a New Jersey high school football showdown.
Starring for DePaul Catholic, Burress hauled in two touchdown receptions in the 21-20 win over fellow New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco. DePaul's other touchdown came via pick-six by linebacker Anthony Nittoli.
Check out Burress' pair of touchdowns below.
Elijah Burress Touchdown Reception No. 1 vs. Don Bosco
Elijah Burress Touchdown Reception No. 2 vs. Don Bosco
Burress is averaging nearly 30 yards per reception this season after his pair of game changing plays on Friday night.