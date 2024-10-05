Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Commitment Has Huge Night

Future Notre Dame wide receiver continues to quietly impress as high school senior

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame hasn't had the best success in wide receiver recruiting for the 2025 class, but things are starting to look better than they have for much of this cycle.

This week saw Antavious Richardson, previously a UCF commitment, flip to join Notre Dame's class.

Friday night saw longtime Notre Dame wide receiver commitment Elijah Burress put on quite the show in a New Jersey high school football showdown.

Starring for DePaul Catholic, Burress hauled in two touchdown receptions in the 21-20 win over fellow New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco. DePaul's other touchdown came via pick-six by linebacker Anthony Nittoli.

Check out Burress' pair of touchdowns below.

Elijah Burress Touchdown Reception No. 1 vs. Don Bosco

Elijah Burress Touchdown Reception No. 2 vs. Don Bosco

Burress is averaging nearly 30 yards per reception this season after his pair of game changing plays on Friday night.

