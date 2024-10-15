Notre Dame Football's 2025 Recruiting Class
Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class has been formed over the last 18 months when the first class commitment, defensive lineman Davion Dixon, made his future plans known.
The journey has included highs and lows, surprises and frustrations, much like all recruiting cycles do.
Notre Dame sits with 23 commitments currently and has the nation's 13th best recruiting class currently according to 247Sports. There is still work to be done and a few names to potentially add, but for now these are the 23 members that will join Notre Dame's football team next year.
How high may the class end up ultimately? And what else might it add before the early signing period begins in December?
Get to know the names, positions, and home states of the 23 current commitments below.
Notre Dame Football 2025 Recruiting Commitments (In Order of Public Commitment Date):
Davion Dixon
Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)
Defensive Lineman
6-2, 290 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 4/21/2023
Justin Thurman
Jesuit (Tampa, FL)
Running Back
5-10.5/184 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 8/1/23
Joseph Reiff
York High School (Elmhurst, IL)
Defensive Lineman
6-5, 245 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 9/24/2023
James Flanigan
Notre Dame De La Baie Academy (Green Bay, WI)
Tight End
6-5, 220 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 10/21/2023
Dominik Hulak
Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, IL)
Edge
6-4, 240 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 11/10/2023
Cree Thomas
Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Cornerback
6-1, 180 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 11/20/2023
Will Black
Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 295 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 12/21/2023
Christopher Burgress
Simeon (Chicago, IL)
Edge
6-4, 225 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 1/6/2024
Ethan Long
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Safety
6-2, 185 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 1/8/2024
Ko'o Kia
Punahou (Honolulu, HI)
Linebacker
6-2, 210 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 5/19/2024
Owen Strebig
Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI)
Offensive Tackle
6-8, 295 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 2/8/2024
Elijah Burress
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Wide Receiver
6-1, 170 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 2/10/2024
Matty Augustine
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 290 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 2/24/2024
Jerome Bettis, Jr.
Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)
Wide Receiver
6-2, 190 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 3/17/2024
Anthony Sacca
St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)
Safety
6-3, 225 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 3/30/2024
Dallas Golden
Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)
Cornerback
6-0, 176 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 4/28/2024
Gordy Sulfstead
St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH)
Defensive Lineman
6-5, 240 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 5/19/2024
Mark Zackery IV
Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN)
Cornerback
5-10.5, 164 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 5/25/2024
JaDon Blair
Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, NC)
Safety
6-4, 190 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 7/5/2024
Brandon Logan
R Nelson Snider (Ft. Wayne, IN)
Safety
6-0, 185 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 8/10/2024
Antavious Richardson
Greenville, GA
Wide Receiver
6-0, 175 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/1/2024
Cameron Herron
Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)
Interior Offensive Lineman
6-3, 275 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/14/2024
Blake Herbert
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Quarterback
6-3, 215-pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/14/2024