Notre Dame Football's 2025 Recruiting Class

All 23 members of Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class as the cycle enters the stretch run

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a turnover on downs by the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class has been formed over the last 18 months when the first class commitment, defensive lineman Davion Dixon, made his future plans known.

The journey has included highs and lows, surprises and frustrations, much like all recruiting cycles do.

Notre Dame sits with 23 commitments currently and has the nation's 13th best recruiting class currently according to 247Sports. There is still work to be done and a few names to potentially add, but for now these are the 23 members that will join Notre Dame's football team next year.

How high may the class end up ultimately? And what else might it add before the early signing period begins in December?

Get to know the names, positions, and home states of the 23 current commitments below.

Notre Dame Football 2025 Recruiting Commitments (In Order of Public Commitment Date):

Davion Dixon
Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)
Defensive Lineman
6-2, 290 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 4/21/2023

Justin Thurman
Jesuit (Tampa, FL)
Running Back
5-10.5/184 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 8/1/23

Joseph Reiff
York High School (Elmhurst, IL)
Defensive Lineman
6-5, 245 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 9/24/2023

James Flanigan
Notre Dame De La Baie Academy (Green Bay, WI)
Tight End
6-5, 220 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 10/21/2023

Dominik Hulak
Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, IL)
Edge
6-4, 240 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 11/10/2023

Cree Thomas
Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Cornerback
6-1, 180 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 11/20/2023

Will Black
Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 295 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 12/21/2023

Christopher Burgress
Simeon (Chicago, IL)
Edge
6-4, 225 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 1/6/2024

Ethan Long
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Safety
6-2, 185 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 1/8/2024

Ko'o Kia
Punahou (Honolulu, HI)
Linebacker
6-2, 210 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 5/19/2024

Owen Strebig
Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI)
Offensive Tackle
6-8, 295 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 2/8/2024

Elijah Burress
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Wide Receiver
6-1, 170 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 2/10/2024

Matty Augustine
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 290 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 2/24/2024

Jerome Bettis, Jr.
Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)
Wide Receiver
6-2, 190 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 3/17/2024

Anthony Sacca
St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)
Safety
6-3, 225 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 3/30/2024

Dallas Golden
Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)
Cornerback
6-0, 176 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 4/28/2024

Gordy Sulfstead
St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH)
Defensive Lineman
6-5, 240 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 5/19/2024

Mark Zackery IV
Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN)
Cornerback
5-10.5, 164 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 5/25/2024

JaDon Blair
Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, NC)
Safety
6-4, 190 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 7/5/2024

Brandon Logan
R Nelson Snider (Ft. Wayne, IN)
Safety
6-0, 185 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 8/10/2024

Antavious Richardson
Greenville, GA
Wide Receiver
6-0, 175 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/1/2024

Cameron Herron
Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)
Interior Offensive Lineman
6-3, 275 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/14/2024

Blake Herbert
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Quarterback
6-3, 215-pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/14/2024

Nick Shepkowski
