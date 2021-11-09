Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs Virginia

Breaking down how Notre Dame and Virginia stack up from a recruiting standpoint

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. If you are looking at it from a recruiting standpoint, the 6-3 Virginia Cavaliers have played beyond what those who focus on star rankings would think.

Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top rotation players for the Notre Dame offense and the Virginia defense.

Virginia doesn't have a single four-star recruit in its starting lineup or regular rotation. Notre Dame has a five-star recruit and seven four-star recruits in its starting lineup on offense and four more coming off the bench as part of the rotation.

The loss of Avery Davis certainly hurts the Irish lineup, but from a pure recruiting rankings standpoint Notre Dame adds an even higher ranked player in the starting line. Freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles ranked as the nation's No. 115 overall player while Davis ranked No. 246 overall.

Virginia's highest ranked defensive starter is linebacker Hunter Stewart, who ranked No. 515 overall. All but one of Notre Dame's starters (Cain Madden) ranked No. 469 or higher.

Now let's look at the Notre Dame defense and the Cavalier offense.

Virginia's offense has been outstanding this season "despite" being full of three and two-star recruits. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong ranked as the No. 619 overall player in the 2018 class. Armstrong ranks second in the country with 395.2 passing yards per game.

Virginia's highest ranked recruit on offense is left guard Ryan Nelson, who ranked No. 526 overall. Quarterback/tight end/athlete Keytaon Thompson is a do-it-all player off the bench, and he's the only four-star recruit on either of these lists for the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame's defense has four former four-star recruits in its starting lineup and several former four-star recruits coming off the bench. Losing Kyle Hamilton hurts Notre Dame both practically and from a recruiting standpoint since he is replaced in the lineup by DJ Brown, a three-star recruit that ranked No. 487 overall in the 2018 class.

CLASS RANKINGS

Here are the class rankings of the two programs from the last five seasons. (247Sports composite)

NOTRE DAME

2021 - 9

2020 - 18

2019 - 15

2018 - 10

2017 - 10

VIRGINIA

2021 - 32

2020 - 49

2019 - 39

2018 - 59

2017 - 58

Advantage: Notre Dame

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter