Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Clemson Tigers

It's not often that Notre Dame goes into a game where it hasn't recruited as well as its opponent, at least from a rankings standpoint. That is the case against Clemson, who has put together better recruiting rankings than Notre Dame in four of the last five seasons. Notre Dame did have a higher ranking in the 2022 class and was close in 2021 and 2018, but overall the Tigers have out-recruited Notre Dame from a rankings standpoint.

Will it play out this way on the field? We'll find out, but this is one of the more entertaining ways to look at a matchup.

Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top rotation players for the Notre Dame offense and the Clemson defense.

Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson Defense

Notre Dame normally has far better recruiting rankings than its opponents, but that isn't the case against the Tigers. Both teams only have one former three-star recruit in the starting lineup, with star left tackle Joe Alt being Notre Dame's only three-star on offense and safety Jalyn Phillips is Clemson's only three-star.

Clemson has five former five-star recruits in the starting lineup, and all five are in the front seven. The Tigers have three former five-star recruits along the offensive line (Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, Bryan Bresee) and another five-star end comes off the bench (Xavier Thomas). Clemson also has two former five-stars at linebacker (Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter).

Clemson has six former Top 100 recruits in its starting lineup on defense, while the Irish have four former Top 100 recruits in the starting lineup.

Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top rotation players for the Notre Dame defense and the Clemson offense.

Notre Dame Defense vs Clemson Offense

Clemson also dominates Notre Dame in this matchup, although Notre Dame has a number of players that have far out-performed their rankings, while the Tigers have a number of players on offense that have yet to live up to their prep rankings.

Notre Dame's entire defensive line is made up of former four-star recruits, with Jayson Ademilola checking in as the highest ranked player. Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio has earned a lot more playing time in recent games, which adds another former top recruit to the rotation. Rubio actually has a higher ranking than Jacob Lacey, who he replaced in the lineup.

Notre Dame's only former four-star recruit in the starting lineup on the back end is true freshman Benjamin Morrison. Brandon Joseph - an All-American safety in 2020 - was not even in the Top 1000 rankings coming out of high school. Notre Dame does have two former four-star recruits (Houston Griffith, Jaden Mickey) are both former four-star recruits.

Clemson's entire starting lineup at wide receiver, and two of its top rotation wideouts, were all former four-star recruits. In fact, all three of its starting wide receivers were former Top 100 recruits. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a former five-star recruit, but at this point he has yet to play to that ranking.

CLASS RANKINGS

Here are the class rankings of the two programs from the last five seasons. (247Sports composite)

NOTRE DAME

2022 - 7

2021 - 9

2020 - 18

2019 - 15

2018 - 10

CLEMSON

2022 - 10

2021 - 5

2020 - 3

2019 - 10

2018 - 7

Advantage: Clemson

