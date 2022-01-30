Notre Dame Football Mailbag - January 30 Edition

In our weekly Notre Dame Football Mailbag we answer listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football. It was a fun show with a lot of great questions about Notre Dame football and Irish recruiting.

The first half-plus of the show is about the team, but we do dive into some recruiting during the second half. Here is a look at some of the topics we discussed in the podcast.

*** Tyler Buchner - There was a lot of Buchner talk in the podcast. We talked about how his skillset compares to NFL quarterbacks, how his game compares to Brandon Wimbush and the impact he could have in the offense.

*** Dante Moore - Buchner wasn't the only quarterback we discussed, and we dove into the talented 2023 prospect as well.

*** Tobias Merriweather - We had multiple questions about the talented incoming freshman. Part of the discussion was about why we think he has a chance to play as a freshman and then how his game stacks up to other Irish wideouts over the last decade.

*** There was plenty of offensive line talk during the show, including how new coach Harry Hiestand should handle talented sophomores Blake Fisher and Joe Alt. We focused mainly on Fisher, and how his talent allows him to fit into so many positions, and how that flexibility impacts the rest of the line. We also projected the potential starting lineups for the line in 2022.

*** We spent some time talking about the running backs, from a rotation standpoint and we also spent some time on Chris Tyree.

*** There was some early talk about the transfer portal, and why Notre Dame can't and won't be as active as many fans want them to be.

*** We also had some fun topics during the show, like what former Notre Dame player we'd want to see come back as a coach and our favorite college football helmets.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter