Notre Dame Football Makes Top 5 For Elite 2026 Safety
While the Notre Dame football community awaits what is going on with the recent Deuce Knight developments, the Irish did get good news on the recruiting front.
On Friday, elite 2026 safety Blaine Bradford of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Lou. announced that Notre Dame is in his top-five schools.
Bradford has visited Notre Dame twice in the last week-and-a-half.
Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon also made Bradford's top-five.
Bradford is rated as a five-star recruit by the major outlets, ranking as the 16th overall player and top safety in the 2026 recruiting class by the 247Sports composite rankings.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports says that although he plays defensive back now, Bradford's frame could make him a candidate to one day move to linebacker.
Stoutly assembled safety prospect who could potentially move around the defensive back seven. Verified 6-1, 200 with frame space to keep adding mass if off-ball linebacker is a desired long-term home. Flies downhill quick-trigger pursuer vs. the run.
Bradford gave no word on his timeline in making an ultimate commitment, but as talented as he is, even with a commitment you can assume others will continue recruiting him deep into next year's cycle.
