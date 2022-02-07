West Coast Wide Receiver Rico Flores Looking To Visit Notre Dame

Top 100 wide receiver Rico Flores is looking to visit to Notre Dame in the near future

Wide receiver recruiting has been a hot topic with Notre Dame fans and faithful so far during the 2023 cycle. With the low numbers on the roster and impending losses of Braden Lenzy, Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. following the 2022 season, there is a need not only for quality at the position, but also for numbers.

One of the more dynamic prospects on the board is Folsom (Calif.) High School wide receiver Rico Flores.

New wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has made his rounds on the recruiting trail, including building a connection with Flores. The 6-1, 190-pound playmaker is a ready made contributor, and he knows that.

That's why an early opportunity to get on the field is important to him.

“My fit needs to be welcoming and feel like home, where I have the best opportunity to play because I want to start as a freshman and not redshirt,” Flores explained. “I want a place that gives me the best shot at getting to my ultimate goal which is the NFL.”

With the lack of depth on the current roster, Notre Dame could potentially offer that immediate contribution, or at least the opportunity to earn that playing time. The staff has done its best to sell the fit thus far.

“I talk to Notre Dame at least once a week," Flores said. "Coach (Tommy) Rees and Coach (Chansi) Stuckey reach out the most.”

A part of a playoff qualifying Folsom Bulldogs team, Flores paced the squad with 1,157 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 81 receptions. He also took his lone carry on the season for 52 yards, and averaged 31.4 yards per kick return and a touchdown for good measure. That helps explain why On3 ranks him as the No. 100 overall player in the country.

If the stats don’t do enough to illustrate the type of ability Flores brings to the table, he explained what he could bring to his prospective program choice. The impact extends on and off the field.

“I feel like I bring an all-around dynamic player from making the tough plays; keeping and leaving it all out on the field to being a great guy to my teammates,” said Flores.

Flores has yet to visit South Bend but does intend to make the trip before his decision is made. Flores understands the magnitude of the decision - and does currently have a timeline to do so.

“I plan to commit sometime during the summer,” said Flores.

The talented playmaker currently holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, UCLA, Utah, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Washington, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Oregon State, California, Colorado and Arizona.

To show his academic prowess, consider that Flores also has an offer from Yale.

As far as favorites go, Flores keeps his thoughts close to the vest. For now, he is enjoying the process and developing a deeper understanding.

A trip to South Bend could be a game changer. For now, add him to the board of talented pass catchers that Notre Dame is making a priority.

