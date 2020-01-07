Replace And Reload: Defensive End

There might not have been a better position on the 2019 defense than strong side end, which produced 89 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 67 quarterback pressures. The Notre Dame coaches could count on leadership, effort and production from that position week after week.

Now it is up to position coach Mike Elston to figure out a way to keep the position strong in 2020 despite the loss of its best player and captain.

WHAT WAS LOST

Khalid Kareem’s impact on the 2019 defense went well beyond his 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 44 quarterback pressures. Those numbers alone will be difficult to replace, but what made Kareem so important to the defense was the combination of leadership and production he provided.

Kareem was arguably the most clutch player on the defense the last two seasons, with only departed safety Alohi Gilman capable of claiming that crown. Production is great, but when that production comes in big moments, and in big games, it makes it even better.

After drop end Julian Okwara went down for the season, Kareem took his game - and leadership - to a whole new level despite battling multiple injuries himself. So when looking at what Notre Dame lost and what it must replace, it’s size, power, production, clutch play and leadership.

WHAT RETURNS

Notre Dame doesn’t return as much proven depth as it does at the drop position, and at this point the returners are still more about potential than they are proven production, but there is a lot of talent coming back. The returning strong side ends combined for just 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, and the vast majority of that came from one player.

The key for Elston is turning the potential into production.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Senior — Pro Football Focus graded Kareem as the top player on the Irish defense, but Ogundeji was right behind him, ranking second. Ogundeji was steady throughout the season, providing the defense with quality play against the run and the occasional power pass rush.

Whether it was Kareem or Ogundeji on the field, the Irish got strong play at the position. Ogundeji was stout against the run, using his long arms and strong natural punch to get a push. Ogundeji made a lot of hustle plays on the edge, and showed much better instincts and a feel for the position than he had in previous seasons.

Late in the season Ogundeji took his game to a different level. A case could be made that he was Notre Dame’s best lineman in the final three games, during which he registered 5.5 tackles for loss, made 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, one of which was recovered by Kareem for a touchdown.

Ogundeji’s run defense was good all season, but what we saw from Ogundeji in the final three games was a much better pass rush. He started using his quickness to win on the edge, and when opponents had to start respecting his speed we saw Ogundeji’s power moves become even more effective.

That jump in production in the pass game coincided with the injury to Okwara, which provided him with more pass rushing opportunities on third-down. The vast majority of Ogundeji’s snaps in the first nine games were on first and second down. During the first 10 games he averaged 11.2 pass rushes per game (per PFF), but in the final three games he averaged 31 pass rushes per game and never had fewer than 19.

If Ogundeji can carry that late-season play and production into 2020 he could emerge as one of the top all-around ends in the entire country, and he and Daelin Hayes could combine to form one of the best end combinations in the nation.

Justin Ademilola, Junior — Ademilola is the exact opposite of Ogundeji from a body type standpoint and raw tools standpoint. He is short and lacks ideal length, but Ademilola has been quite productive in limited snaps during his career. The reason is he makes up for his lack of measurables with a strong burst, a good feel for how to use his hands to get off blocks, an impressive motor and he knows how to use his leverage to his advantage.

Simply put, he’s a gamer that knows how to make plays.

Ademilola is a versatile defender that could play either the end or drop spot, but as a drop he’s more of a two-down player. As a strong side end he can continue using his impressive run-stopping traits to thrive, but his pass rushing should see a jump as well. Ademilola isn’t an explosive athlete, but he shows a good burst and in high school he showed a knack for using power to get after the quarterback.

Although his body type might seem better suited for the drop spot, his game is ideal for the strong side. Ademilola needs to be at a position that places a premium on defending the run, which is his best attribute. His power rushing potential also fits best there.

Do not be surprised if Ademilola does at the strong side position in 2020 what Jamir Jones did at the drop spot in 2019. He won’t ever blow you away with the raw tools of the starter, but he’ll make plays, and at the end of the year you’ll look at his numbers and realize how valuable he is.

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Sophomore — How much growth Osafo-Mensah shows between now and the 2020 season could play a significant role on just how good the strong side position will be in 2020. Ogundeji should be a standout and Ademilola has a chance to be a high quality depth player, but there is no proven depth behind them. Osafo-Mensah is a bit of a combination of both players, possessing a higher upside than Ademilola, but he’s also raw from a technical standpoint like Ogundeji was early in his career.

Osafo-Mensah is a power player and he fits the strong side position well. He has good arm length and a strong punch, but he’s still learning on how to properly use his hands. In the few snaps he got in 2019 he showed a good first step off the ball and the pop in his hands flashed, but he also showed that technically there is a lot of work to be done.

This will be Osafo-Mensah’s second spring at Notre Dame, so if he’s going to make an impact in the fall we should start to see him flash a bit more frequently in the spring. He’ll need to show a consistent burst off the ball, play with a more consistent motor and learn to use his hands more effectively.

If it starts to click for the young Texan he has the tools to earn legit snaps in 2020 and then put himself in position to compete for the starting strong side role in 2021. If he lags behind over the next year he’ll find the younger players nipping at his heels.

Isaiah Foskey, Sophomore — Foskey was also discussed in the drop end breakdown, but like I wrote there, he could end up getting snaps at both end spots next season. He has the athleticism to thrive at the drop spot, but from a frame and style standpoint he could also end up thriving at the strong side position.

Foskey has an elite frame, possessing long arms with powerful hands, and his quickness off the ball is quite impressive for his size. He’ll need to get stronger, like most young players, but when his weight room strength catches up to his natural power his game will explode. Depending on how the depth chart shakes out in 2020 that could end up with him playing more and more snaps at end instead of the drop.

I have a hard time not seeing Foskey making an impact in 2020, and we should start to see a jump from him in the spring. The questions now are can he make a year-two leap and what position does he ultimately settle into.

NEWCOMERS

Rylie Mills, Freshman — Mills is a versatile defender that could play end or defensive tackle at Notre Dame. The Irish listed him at just under 6-5 and 250 pounds, and Mills has a great frame that could allow him to eventually push over 280 pounds. The question is will he outgrow the end position and ultimately move inside.

Mills is a pure power player. His hands are incredibly strong, he has long arms and he knows how to get off blocks. He was a dominant run defender at the prep level but also shows an impressive power pass rushing repertoire. I think Mills will need time to develop as a pass rusher in college, but he has the combination of size, power and technique to make an early impact as a run defender.

The temptation will understandably be to play him in no more than four games and preserve a season of eligibility, but Mills is good enough to make it impossible to keep him on the sideline.

Alexander Ehrensberger, Freshman —Ehrensberger has a tremendous frame, and getting into Notre Dame early will give him a much-needed head start on learning the nuances of American football. The tools are there but he’s very raw, which makes him incredibly intriguing. He’s the very definition of boom or bust in that he has a very high ceiling, much like Ogundeji, but you just don’t know when or if he’ll be able to put it all together, which makes projecting how quickly he can play difficult.

What I do know, however, is that Notre Dame’s coaches chose to bring in Ehrensberger over some much higher rated players, that’s how much they think of his potential.

KEY QUESTIONS

1. Can Ogundeji carry his strong finish to the season into 2020?

2. Will the sophomores provide much-needed snaps and production off the bench?

3. Will the freshmen be able to push their way up the depth chart in 2020, and where will Mills ultimately end up?

