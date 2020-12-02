Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame remains No. 2 in the second installment of the College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame remained No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings in the second release from the committee.

Notre Dame is coming off a 31-17 road victory over North Carolina, who ranked 19th in last week's ranking. The Tar Heels actually moved up two spots to 17th after its loss to Notre Dame. That certainly helps Notre Dame's resume should the Tar Heels continue to win.

Notre Dame has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game, and if No. 3 Clemson beats Virginia Tech this weekend the Tigers will clinch their rematch against the Irish.

Here is the full Top 25:

25. Louisiana Rajin Cajuns (8-1)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (5-1)

23. Oregon Ducks (3-1)

22. Washington Huskies (3-0)

21. Marshall Thundering Herd (7-0)

20. USC Trojans (3-0)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-0)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3)

16. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

14. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

13. BYU Cougars (9-0)

12. Indiana Hoosiers (5-1)

11. Oklahoma Sooners (6-2)

10. Miami Hurricanes (7-1)

9. Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

8. Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)

7. Cincinnati Bearcast (8-0)

6. Florida Gators (7-1)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (6-1)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (8-1)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-0)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter