Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In Latest AP/Coaches Polls

Notre Dame remains No. 2 in the final regular season poll for the AP and Coaches Polls

Notre Dame remained No. 2 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls following this weekend's action. The Fighting Irish also kept its two first-place votes in the Coaches poll.

Clemson remained No. 3 in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the AP poll. The Irish and Tigers square on on Saturday, Dec. 19 for the ACC Championship.

North Carolina jumped up five spots to No. 15 in the Coaches poll and No. 16 in the AP poll after blasting Miami 62-26. The Hurricanes dropped down to No. 19 in both polls following the loss.

USC climbed up to No. 13 in both polls following its 43-38 comeback victory over UCLA.

Florida fell out of the Top 10 after its upset loss at the hands of LSU. That loss by the Gators could very well lock Notre Dame into a College Football Playoff berth regardless of what happens in the ACC title game.

