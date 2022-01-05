Replace and Reload: Notre Dame Must Find Answers At Wide Receiver

Notre Dame must find answers at wide receiver now that Kevin Austin is off to the NFL

Notre Dame will have to find a way to replace wide receiver Kevin Austin, who decided to head to the NFL following a quality senior season. Austin led the Irish in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season, and he was poised for a monster 2022 season should he have returned.

Instead, Austin is off for the NFL and the Irish are left having to replace their leading receiver (yards) for the fifth straight season. It's a vital role to fill, as the boundary receiver is often the focal point of the Irish pass attack. The boundary receiver has been Notre Dame's leading pass catcher (receptions and/or yards) in each of the last six seasons.

Notre Dame has a number of options to replace every aspect of what it lost when Austin departed. That refers to his production, where he lined up and the impact he had on the offense. There could be portal options down the road, but right now we'll focus on the current roster.

COLZIE GETS HIS CHANCE

The most obvious potential replacement is rising sophomore Deion Colzie, a young and very talented pass catcher. He was Austin's backup by the end of the season and he certainly has the natural tools to play the boundary receiver spot.

Colzie is an extremely talented player, but he is a year younger than most players in his class and he's still quite raw as a player. Colzie will need to become great friends with the Notre Dame strength staff, and he could arguably benefit from a new position coach more than any other player on the roster.

All the tools are there for Colzie to eventually be a standout. He has excellent size and length (6-5), he's a smooth and fluid athlete and with some time in the weight room I think you'll see him become more explosive as a vertical player. It would also help him to be able to win some of the contested throws that Austin often struggled with.

With hard work and good coaching I believe Colzie could be the next Notre Dame receiver to go from little used backup as a freshman to standout as a junior. Former Irish stars Golden Tate and Will Fuller both had just six catches as freshmen (Colzie had four) but jumped to over 50 catches and 1,000 yards as a sophomores. Equanimeous St. Brown went from one catch as a freshman to 58 for 961 as a sophomore.

I'm not predicting that Colzie becomes a 1,000-yard receiver next season, but he's the kind of talent the staff needs to invest a lot of time and energy getting the most out of.

VETERAN PRESENCE

If healthy I expect fifth-year senior Joe Wilkins Jr. to have an important role to play in 2022. An ideal scenario is that Wilkins isn't necessarily a starter or the "go-to receiver" but that doesn't mean his role won't be important.

Number one, I absolutely believe Wilkins can be a key part of the rotation. He can play the field, slot or in the boundary, and I expect him to get some snaps in the boundary next season as part of a rotation. He can help be a chain-mover in that role and can win the occasional contested throw, which we saw against Florida State.

Wilkins also has the potential to be a strong leader and mentor. If Colzie breaks out next season I could see Wilkins being a part of that improvement due to his leadership.

FRESHMAN IMPACT

He'll need to get stronger and keep filling out to play in the boundary on a full-time basis, but when Tobias Merriweather arrives this summer he'll immediately become one of Notre Dame's most talented offensive players.

Notre Dame has had an issue getting freshmen receivers prepared to play at a high level in recent seasons, so the first task of the new receivers coach will be to fix that trend. Fortunately for that new coach, he'll have a very talented first-year player to work with.

Merriweather is a bit on the thin side and he'll need to get stronger, but I have no doubt he'll be able to help as a freshman. I love his game for both the field outside and the boundary positions, so he could easily slide into a rotation boundary spot next season and also get playing. time along with the starting boundary receiver.

At 6-4 he has the length Notre Dame covets for the boundary slot and he has the one-on-one potential to make plays at the position. He shows good vertical speed and he's an advanced route runner for his age. If he puts in the work and gets coached up I could see Colzie and Merriweather turning int a potent 1-2 punch at the boundary spot next season.

MAYER WILL HELP FILL THE VOID

Rising junior tight end Michael Mayer could also help play the role of boundary receiver in various packages. Notre Dame will likely play more 12 personnel packages next season, which will give them plenty of opportunities to move Mayer around, which we started to see more of in the Fiesta Bowl.

Mayer's athleticism, route running and elite ball skills don't have to just be used in the boundary out of 12 personnel. I can see him lining up in that spot out of any alignment, and even in the 11 personnel the boundary players mentioned above (Colzie, Merriweather, Wilkins) have the skills to do damage from the field positions should the staff put them there with Mayer in the boundary.

It would force the defense into some tough spots to defend both Mayer and the boundary receivers, so its certainly something the Irish staff will likely look at becoming a more prominent aspect of the offense.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter