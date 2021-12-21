Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Will Look To Replace Kyren Williams Production And Leadership In The Fiesta Bowl

    Notre Dame will have an easier time replacing Kyren Williams' production than it will his leadership
    Author:

    The loss of running back Kyren Williams can’t be quantified by just his production on the field.

    Williams, a do-it-all-back who could catch passes and pick up blitzes while gaining 100-plus yards, opted to put his name in for the 2022 NFL Draft rather than to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

    His presence off and on the field as a leader won’t be replaced. Williams finished with 1,002 yards rushing and 14 rushing touchdowns to go with 42 catches for 359 yards and three more scores.

    Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy said it won’t be the same without Williams.

    “I think the main focus won’t necessarily be on the football part,” Lenzy said. “Notre Dame can reload at any position in any given week. I think it’s what he brings as a leader.”

    Lenzy and veterans receivers like Kevin Austin Jr. and Matt Salerno have tried to fill the leadership void.

    “We’ve tried to speak up a bit more,” he said. “We’ve been a bit more vocal than we might’ve been in the past. That’s a lot of what Kyren brought on. In the receiver room that’s been more of our focus.”

    The leadership loss will sting, but replacing the production is something the remaining players are quite comfortable with. Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime are certainly ready to step into the spotlight.

    “You can ask any of the receivers,” Lenzy said. “We feel ready to step up. We have a great running back room and I feel more confident they will do a great job. It would be naive to say that there isn't a void to fill as far as that goes.”

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Read More

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Chris Tyree
    Football

    Notre Dame Will Look To Replace Kyren Williams Production And Leadership In The Fiesta Bowl

    51 seconds ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    What's At Stake: Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity Against Oklahoma State

    2 hours ago
    Braden Lenzy
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Tommy Rees Talks Oklahoma State Pass Rush, QBs, Braden Lenzy

    11 hours ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Logan Diggs Is Ready For An Expanded Role

    13 hours ago
    Chris Tyree
    Recruiting

    Fiesta Bowl Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State

    22 hours ago
    Deion Colzie - Tyler Buchner - Lorenzo Styles
    Football

    Notre Dame's Offensive Future Is Bright Thanks To Freshman Class

    Dec 20, 2021
    Jaylen Sneed - Tyson Ford
    Recruiting

    Breaking Down Notre Dame's Two-Year Recruiting Success On Defense

    Dec 20, 2021
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Five Notre Dame Players Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

    Dec 19, 2021