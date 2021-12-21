Notre Dame Will Look To Replace Kyren Williams Production And Leadership In The Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame will have an easier time replacing Kyren Williams' production than it will his leadership

The loss of running back Kyren Williams can’t be quantified by just his production on the field.

Williams, a do-it-all-back who could catch passes and pick up blitzes while gaining 100-plus yards, opted to put his name in for the 2022 NFL Draft rather than to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

His presence off and on the field as a leader won’t be replaced. Williams finished with 1,002 yards rushing and 14 rushing touchdowns to go with 42 catches for 359 yards and three more scores.

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy said it won’t be the same without Williams.

“I think the main focus won’t necessarily be on the football part,” Lenzy said. “Notre Dame can reload at any position in any given week. I think it’s what he brings as a leader.”

Lenzy and veterans receivers like Kevin Austin Jr. and Matt Salerno have tried to fill the leadership void.

“We’ve tried to speak up a bit more,” he said. “We’ve been a bit more vocal than we might’ve been in the past. That’s a lot of what Kyren brought on. In the receiver room that’s been more of our focus.”

The leadership loss will sting, but replacing the production is something the remaining players are quite comfortable with. Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime are certainly ready to step into the spotlight.

“You can ask any of the receivers,” Lenzy said. “We feel ready to step up. We have a great running back room and I feel more confident they will do a great job. It would be naive to say that there isn't a void to fill as far as that goes.”

