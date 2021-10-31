Notre Dame Rises To No. 8 In Latest Associated Press Poll
Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.
The No. 8 ranking ties Notre Dame's highest mark of the season in the AP Poll. Notre Dame jumped up to No. 8 after beating Florida State in the opener but fell down to No. 14 after losing to Cincinnati in early October.
The Irish (7-1) defeated North Carolina for their third straight win on Saturday, getting a 44-34 victory at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.
The only loss for the Irish this year was to Cincinnati at home, and the Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in the latest poll.
Three teams in front of the Irish lost this weekend. Michigan tumbled to No. 9 after a 37-33 defeat to Michigan State. Iowa dropped 10 spots to No. 19 after it lost 27-7 to Wisconsin. Ole Miss fell five spots to No. 14 after suffering a 31-20 loss at Auburn.
Notre Dame plays Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 6 as the Irish look to improve to 8-1.
