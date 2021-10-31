Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Notre Dame Rises To No. 8 In Latest Associated Press Poll

    Notre Dame climbed up to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Poll
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

    The No. 8 ranking ties Notre Dame's highest mark of the season in the AP Poll. Notre Dame jumped up to No. 8 after beating Florida State in the opener but fell down to No. 14 after losing to Cincinnati in early October. 

    The Irish (7-1) defeated North Carolina for their third straight win on Saturday, getting a 44-34 victory at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

    The only loss for the Irish this year was to Cincinnati at home, and the Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in the latest poll.

    Three teams in front of the Irish lost this weekend. Michigan tumbled to No. 9 after a 37-33 defeat to Michigan State. Iowa dropped 10 spots to No. 19 after it lost 27-7 to Wisconsin. Ole Miss fell five spots to No. 14 after suffering a 31-20 loss at Auburn.

    Notre Dame plays Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 6 as the Irish look to improve to 8-1.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Rises To No. 8 In Latest Associated Press Poll

    1 minute ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Kyren Williams, Notre Dame Ground Game Breakout In Victory Over UNC

    1 hour ago
    Avery Davis
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 8 In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    1 hour ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Take 5: Notre Dame Victory, Jack Coan, Kyren Williams

    2 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over North Carolina

    5 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over North Carolina

    7 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Quarterbacks Shine In Victory Over UNC

    8 hours ago
    Kyren Williams 1
    Football

    Notre Dame Shows "Grit" In Victory Over North Carolina

    9 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Beating North Carolina

    13 hours ago