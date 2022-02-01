Notre Dame Run Game Is About To Get A Significant Boost

The return of Harry Hiestand, a number of experienced offensive linemen and a talented stable of running backs should boost the Notre Dame ground game

There were aspects of the Notre Dame offense in 2021 that showed much-needed improvement, but for much of the year the lack of a legitimate ground game held the offense back.

We saw this in the bowl game, where Notre Dame jumped out to a 28-7 lead on the back of a potent pass attack. As Oklahoma State adjusted the Irish offense was unable to answer in kind due to the complete inability to run the football. Despite passing for 509 yards the Irish lost the game, due in part to its backs combining for 46 yards on 16 carries (2.9 YPC).

That story played out many times during the season. Against any opponent with a pulse on defense the Irish struggled to run the ball. The same story was written many times between 2018-21.

With the return of Harry Hiestand, eight offensive linemen with starting experience and a talented group of running backs the run game should be much better in 2022. The first part of that is the key, Hiestand coming back to coach the line.

Looking at every metric possible, there can be no disputing that Notre Dame's ground attack was much better when Hiestand was in charge of the offensive line.

Using Pro Football Focus data, from 2014-17 the Notre Dame offense averaged 184.5 rushing yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry on designed runs. That means plays that were called as runs, and it eliminates sacks and scrambles. Notre Dame's running backs averaged 5.9 yards per carry during that stretch.

From 2018-21, the four years after Hiestand departed, Notre Dame averaged just 155.3 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry on designed runs. That's almost 40 fewer yards per game and a full yard per carry. Despite the presence of Kyren Williams, Dexter Williams and Tony Jones Jr., the running backs averaged just 5.1 yards per carry, compared to 5.9 during the Hiestand tenure.

Designed Runs

2014-17 - 184.5 yards per game - 6.3 yards per carry

2018-21 - 155.3 yards per game - 5.3 yards per carry

From 2014-17, Notre Dame averaged 7.1 yards per carry (2017) and 6.8 yards per carry (2015) and went for at least 5.4 yards per carry in each season. From 2018-21, Notre Dame never averaged more than 5.6 yards per carry on designed runs.

Notre Dame was a much better big play offense during that stretch as well. From 2014-17, Notre Dame racked up 101 carries of at least 20 yards and 25 of those carries went for at least 50 yards. From 2018-21, Notre Dame racked up 83 carries of at least 20 yards and just 12 of at least 50 yards.

Notre Dame had 11 runs of at least 50 yards in 2017 alone, which is just one fewer than what the offense racked up from 2018-21 combined.

Notre Dame also had much better success against quality opponents and ranked defenses. Let's take a look at how Notre Dame's rush offense fared against Top 40 run defenses during Hiestand's previous tenure and what followed (using raw rushing totals):

2014-17

2017 (4 games) - 176.8 YPG - 4.3 YPC

2015 (7 games) - 168.4 YPG - 4.8 YPC

2016 (6 games) - 162.5 YPG - 4.5 YPC

2014 (5 games) - 109.4 YPG - 3.5 YPC

2018-21

2020 (4 games) - 126.5 YPG - 3.2 YPC

2018 (3 games) - 113.7 YPG - 2.8 YPC

2019 (4 games) - 88.8 YPG - 3.1 YPC

2021 (3 games) - 65.0 YPG - 2.3 YPC

2014-17 Totals (22 games) - 154.9 YPG - 4.3 YPC

2018-21 Totals (14 games) - 99.8 YPG - 2.9 YPC

How about against ranked opponents?

2012-17 (27 games) - 152.5 YPG - 4.4 YPC

2018-21 (15 games) - 124.1 YPG - 3.6 YPC

Those are dramatic differences. Notre Dame as a program has improved in many, many ways the last four seasons. The lack of a successful ground attack has been one of the few areas where the program has gotten worse.

Getting Hiestand back to improve the ground attack is vitally important, and it will only make other aspects of the program even better. It will make the pass game much better, it will make the Notre Dame defense much better, and it will re-instill some of the toughness the program lost over the last four years.

One can't help but get a little fired up when thinking about watching a Tommy Rees offense with the pass game we saw down the stretch of 2021 with the kind of run game that Hiestand made a living building during his tenure.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter