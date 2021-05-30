Notre Dame Running Backs Named 4th Best Group In College Football

Athlon ranked the Notre Dame running back depth chart as the fourth best in college football

Recently Irish Breakdown talked about how the 2021 Notre Dame running back depth chart could end up as the best of the Brian Kelly era, a sentiment that Athlon Sports seems to agree with. In its preseason magazine, Athlon ranked the Fighting Irish running backs as the fourth best in all of college football.

During its analysis of the Notre Dame team, Athlon talked about standout Kyren Williams as one of the teams's top returning players.

"The heartbeat of the 2020 offense - and arguably of the team - as a redshirt freshman, Williams pours his heart and soul out on the field."

It wrote further about Williams and the backfield:

"Running back Kyren Williams had a breakthrough as a redshirt freshman season with 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns. This year, though, [Tommy] Rees won't be able to rely on an offensive line that carved out space for 33 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He'll still want to get the ball in the hands of Williams and sophomore running back Chris Tyree, who's the speedier of the pair."

Williams also caught 35 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. Tyree rushed for 496 yards and four scores as a true freshman. The backfield also has C'Bo Flemister, who rushed for five touchdowns last season and welcomes talented true freshmen Logan Diggs and Audric Estime this summer.

The running backs were the only Notre Dame position group to rank among the top 10.

USC had the 4th-ranked group of wide receivers and 10th-best quarterback group. Cincinnati had the 4th-ranked secondary and 7th-ranked defensive line. North Carolina had the 2nd-ranked quarterback group and Wisconsin had the 7th-ranked group of linebackers.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter