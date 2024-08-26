Irish Breakdown

How Notre Dame's Football Opponents Fared in Week 0

Notre Dame and the vast majority of college football was off for Week 0 but two Irish opponents did go head-to-head

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford runs with the ball against Florida State at Aviva Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford runs with the ball against Florida State at Aviva Stadium. / Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Notre Dame opened the 2023 football season as the main attraction of Week 0 with a 42-3 win over Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Notre Dame wasn't in action in Week 0 this year but a pair of Fighting Irish opponents for 2024 did take the field against each other overseas.

Here is how that game went and who each of Notre Dame's 2024 opponents are playing this coming weekend:

Texas A&M (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Notre Dame

Northern Illinois (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Western Illinois

Purdue (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Indiana State

Miami University (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: at Northwestern

Louisville (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Austin Peay

Stanford (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. TCU

Georgia Tech (1-0)

Week 0: 24-21 win vs. No. 10 Florida State
Week 1: vs. Georgia State

Navy (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Bucknell

Florida State (0-1)

Week 0: 24-21 loss vs. Georgia Tech
Week 1: vs. Boston College (Sept. 2)

Virginia (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Richmond

Army (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Lehigh

USC (0-0)

Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. LSU (Sept. 1 in Las Vegas)

What Georgia Tech's Week 0 Upset of Florida State Means for Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit Shares His College Football Playoff Predictions Ahead of 2024 Season

Nick Saban Speaks on 2024 Notre Dame and Irish Independence

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football