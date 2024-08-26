How Notre Dame's Football Opponents Fared in Week 0
Notre Dame opened the 2023 football season as the main attraction of Week 0 with a 42-3 win over Navy in Dublin, Ireland.
Notre Dame wasn't in action in Week 0 this year but a pair of Fighting Irish opponents for 2024 did take the field against each other overseas.
Here is how that game went and who each of Notre Dame's 2024 opponents are playing this coming weekend:
Texas A&M (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Notre Dame
Northern Illinois (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Western Illinois
Purdue (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Indiana State
Miami University (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: at Northwestern
Louisville (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Austin Peay
Stanford (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. TCU
Georgia Tech (1-0)
Week 0: 24-21 win vs. No. 10 Florida State
Week 1: vs. Georgia State
Navy (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Bucknell
Florida State (0-1)
Week 0: 24-21 loss vs. Georgia Tech
Week 1: vs. Boston College (Sept. 2)
Virginia (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Richmond
Army (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. Lehigh
USC (0-0)
Week 0: Off
Week 1: vs. LSU (Sept. 1 in Las Vegas)
