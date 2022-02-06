Notre Dame Scholarship Numbers Are In Good Position For Present And Future

After wrapping up the 2022 recruiting class and seeing a number of players transfer the Notre Dame scholarship numbers for 2022 and beyond are coming into focus

Notre Dame's 2022 class is signed, sealed and delivered, the NFL Draft decisions have been made and the program has had a number of transfers and departures since the end of the season. Notre Dame has its 85 scholarship limit in clear view and is close to being in position to add a transfer or two.

The current roster shakeup also has the Irish in position to land a big 2023 recruiting class.

CURRENT SITUATION

Notre Dame current stands at 86 scholarships, which means it is just one spot away from being at the 85 maximum that is allowed per NCAA rules. There is good balance on the roster as well.

As things stand right now, Notre Dame has 40 scholarship players on offense, 41 scholarship players on defense and five special teams players.

OFFENSE

Here's a look at Notre Dame's numbers on offense.

Quarterback - 4

Running Back - 5

Wide Receiver - 8

Tight End - 7

Offensive Line - 16

TOTAL - 40

This number includes running back C'Bo Flemister, who is still listed on Notre Dame's updated roster. His future at Notre Dame remains in question, but with Lance Taylor departed I believe there's a better chance that Flemister would have a desire to stay at Notre Dame, and Notre Dame might have an increased desire in keeping him.

If Flemister is on the roster come spring practice it doesn't necessarily guarantee he'll still be here in the fall. As the depth chart shakes out in the spring it could increase the odds that a player or three leaves soon after, or during the summer.

I'm still puzzled about having seven tight ends on the roster and I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if a tight end is off the roster before the spring is over.

Notre Dame's receiver numbers are shaky, so the staff needs to continue keeping a very close eye on the transfer portal. It would have to lose two players from the roster in order to bring in a transfer for next season, something I expect to happen.

The 16 offensive linemen is a very healthy number.

DEFENSE

Here's a look at Notre Dame's numbers on defense.

Defensive End - 9

Defensive Tackle - 7

Linebacker/Rover - 10

Cornerback - 8

Safety - 7

TOTAL - 41

Assuming Notre Dame keeps its current defensive roster in tact it has a very balanced depth chart. There is the kind of depth on defense to allow Notre Dame to move some players around in order to help out the offense.

Of course, anyone that has listened to my podcasts this offseason or heard me discuss the depth chart since the end of the 2021 campaign knows I'm referring to moving Xavier Watts to wide receiver. I have no intel that he is going to move, but I will continue to be of the opinion it needs to happen. Watts is someone that does more than just help with numbers at wide receiver, he also gives it a boost in athleticism and playmaking ability.

Notre Dame would then have 14 secondary players, and that includes a number of players that could play both cornerback or safety (Ramon Henderson, Clarence Lewis, Philip Riley, Jayden Bellamy).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Here's a look at Notre Dame's numbers on special teams.

Kicker - 2

Punter - 1

Snappers - 2

Notre Dame should also get Harvard punter Jon Sot in the fall as a walk-on, which only adds to its specialist depth.

2023 RECRUITING CLASS COULD BE HUGE

The makeup of Notre Dame's current roster puts it in position to land a HUGE 2023 class, which is very important for the new look staff.

Notre Dame will have 15 fifth or sixth-year players on its roster that are likely in their final seasons in 2022. Three of those players are sixth years that will be done after the 2022 season. With the exception of Jayson Ademilola, the entire 11-man group that remains from the 2018 class could return in 2023, but the odds of more than one or two returning remains slim.

Notre Dame will also have 13 seniors on the roster, but not all of them will be granted a fifth-season or will use a fifth-season.

Isaiah Foskey, Cam Hart and Brandon Joseph will all likely have a NFL decision to make after next season. There are some players on defense (Jacob Lacey, Howard Cross III, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser) and at least one offensive lineman (Andrew Kristofic, Zeke Correll) that will get a chance to return in 2023.

There is also the strong possibility that Michael Mayer will leave early for the NFL. Of course, there will be transfers after next season like we see every year for every program.

Add it all up and Notre Dame should be able to get to 25 scholarships for the 2023 class with no problem, and going beyond that is very possible.

