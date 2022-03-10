Combine Breakdown For Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

Irish Breakdown provides analysis for Notre Dame's former players at this year's NFL Scouting Combine

Notre Dame had five former standouts at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, and the results were mixed. There were standouts that improved their draft stock, there were some disappointments and results that were in between.

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell and recruiting director and NFL Draft expert Ryan Roberts got together to break down all five performances and how they might impact each prospects draft standing.

Here is the audio version of the breakdown.

Here is the video version of the breakdown.

We started the show off with the best part of the weekend, and that was the dominant performance by former Fighting Irish receiver Kevin Austin. We put his performance in context of the other top wideouts in the draft and past Notre Dame standouts. We also discussed where Austin should be viewed in the upcoming draft.

Next we moved onto the performances for Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams. We discussed why Hamilton's results shouldn't impact his draft standing but why those for Williams likely will. We also broke down how the Notre Dame Pro Day in late March could help both prospects, especially Williams.

We wrapped things up by talking about quarterback Jack Coan, who continued a strong offseason, and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

