Notre Dame Picked Second In Preseason ACC Poll

Notre Dame's first season in the ACC is just over a week away, and the Fighting Irish were picked second in the preseason ACC poll.

Clemson was picked first, with 132 of the 134 media voters choosing the Tigers in the number one slot. Two media members picked Notre Dame to win the ACC. Clemson was also picked to repeat as ACC Champions.

Here is the complete preseason ranking:

1. Clemson - 2008 points

2. Notre Dame - 1824

3. North Carolina - 1682

4. Louisville - 1434

5. Virginia Tech - 1318

6. Miami, Fla. - 1280

7. Florida State - 1177

8. Pittsburgh - 1132

9. Virginia - 994

10. Wake Forest - 659

11. NC State - 634

12. Duke - 618

13. Boston College - 532

14. Syracuse - 449

15. Georgia Tech - 339

With Notre Dame playing in a conference for the first time, I was asked to vote in the preseason poll. Clemson was also my number one choice. While I believe Notre Dame has an opportunity to win the league, Clemson is still a dominant team, and the Irish must prove they can beat that kind of team.

Here was my preseason ranking:

1. Clemson

2. Notre Dame

3. Louisville

4. North Carolina

5. Pittsburgh

6. Florida State

7. Virginia

8. Boston College

9. Virginia Tech

10. Miami, Fla.

11. NC State

12. Georgia Tech

13. Wake Forest

14. Duke

15. Syracuse

