Notre Dame Picked Second In Preseason ACC Poll

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame's first season in the ACC is just over a week away, and the Fighting Irish were picked second in the preseason ACC poll. 

Clemson was picked first, with 132 of the 134 media voters choosing the Tigers in the number one slot. Two media members picked Notre Dame to win the ACC. Clemson was also picked to repeat as ACC Champions.

Here is the complete preseason ranking:

1. Clemson - 2008 points
2. Notre Dame - 1824
3. North Carolina - 1682
4. Louisville - 1434
5. Virginia Tech - 1318
6. Miami, Fla. - 1280
7. Florida State - 1177
8. Pittsburgh - 1132
9. Virginia - 994
10. Wake Forest - 659
11. NC State - 634
12. Duke - 618
13. Boston College - 532
14. Syracuse - 449
15. Georgia Tech - 339

With Notre Dame playing in a conference for the first time, I was asked to vote in the preseason poll. Clemson was also my number one choice. While I believe Notre Dame has an opportunity to win the league, Clemson is still a dominant team, and the Irish must prove they can beat that kind of team.

Here was my preseason ranking:

1. Clemson
2. Notre Dame
3. Louisville
4. North Carolina
5. Pittsburgh
6. Florida State
7. Virginia
8. Boston College
9. Virginia Tech
10. Miami, Fla.
11. NC State
12. Georgia Tech
13. Wake Forest
14. Duke
15. Syracuse

