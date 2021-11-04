Notre Dame Seems To Finally Have Found Its Running Game

Changes to the scheme, improved line play and more tempo has combined with playing poor defenses to help Notre Dame find its run game

Notre Dame has turned up the levers on its rushing attack the last three games.

There was a point with Jack Coan playing quarterback where it looked like the Irish (7-1) weren’t ever going to “get off the ground consistently.”

The knock-on Coan was that defenses could overplay the run in running situations because he wasn’t a running threat.

That changed when Notre Dame switched to more of a hurry-up offense with Coan. It also changed because the Irish have perfected some bread-and-butter plays, like the counter, which head coach Brian Kelly says has turned into a staple.

There were noticeable bumps in the rushing attack when Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne came in during the early part of the season.

With its 293-yard rushing total against North Carolina, the Irish are now averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Before the USC game, Notre Dame was at 2.8 yards per carry. That average was helped a lot by Kyren Williams’ 91-yard touchdown run. Williams turned a busted play into a run that will be historic.

The 3.6 average, if it holds up, would be the worst rushing production in Kelly’s tenure. His 2010 team averaged 4.0 yards per carry and his 2014 team averaged 4.3 yards. His 2017 team was Kelly’s best. It averaged 6.3 yards.

With some average to below-average defenses coming up in the final four games, it’s reasonable to expect that average to rise to well over four yards per carry.

Aside from the offensive line getting comfortable with its roles, Kelly said the receiver blocking picked up against North Carolina

“I can point specifically to the receiver perimeter blocking being the best it’s been all year,” he said. “It was physical. It was what we needed it to be. I think it started there.”

Kelly pointed out that the line is starting to get confident.

“I think there is a more consistent understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish offensively,” he said. “We have more of an identity."

Finally, Williams makes the line look good.

“Kyren is playing really well. Maybe he was trying to do a little bit too much earlier in the year. But he's really settled in nicely, seeing things really well and then making things happen,” Kelly said. “The big 90-plus yard run was indicative of a guy just refusing to go down. I think all three of those things factor in largely to that.”

Kelly also said there are more options with even Coan, who had a 21-yard TD run and who also gained 15 yards on a run. That makes the running game.

He said that the early touchdown pass of 7 yards to Avery Davis by Buchner was supposed to be a running play, further evidence of the RPO (run pass option) game helping the offense.

“Having that versatility and having other options off of the run game, if you start to try to add too many people to it, has helped the running game as well,” he said.

