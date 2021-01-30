FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Search

Senior Bowl Preview: Notre Dame Players Set To Play Final Game In A Gold Helmet

Irish Breakdown previews the five Notre Dame players set in the Reese's Senior Bowl
Author:
Publish date:

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set to play today at 2:30 PM eastern, and there are five former Notre Dame players set to play in the game. 

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast episode, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell talk about what they saw from the former Fighting Irish players during the week and what they want to see in the game.

Quarterback Ian Book, offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Aaron Banks, and defensive ends Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes are all set to play in today's game. 

The staff discusses what they saw during the week of practice after evaluating all the film, and then focus on what each player must do in the game to cap off the week and impress NFL scouts ahead of April's 2021 NFL Draft.

Tomorrow the staff will break down the entire week's performance and the game, and discuss whether they did or didn't improve their draft stock.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Ade Ogundeji
Football

Senior Bowl Preview: Notre Dame Players Set To Play Final Game In A Gold Helmet

Notre Dame - Irish Breakdown
Football

Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Podcasts

Ian Book Senior Bowl
Football

Ian Book Wins Top QB Honor For Senior Bowl National Team

Gavin Wimsatt
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Standout 2022 Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Ian Book 1
Film Room

RPO 101 - What They Are, How They Work, Why Notre Dame Needs Them

Robert Hainsey
Football

Robert Hainsey Named A Senior Bowl Winner

Jarrett Patterson
Football

Notre Dame Must Figure Out What To Do With Jarrett Patterson

Drew White
Football

How The Notre Dame Linebackers Fit Into The Marcus Freeman Defense

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Back To Being Independent As ACC Announces Final 2021 Schedule