Senior Bowl Preview: Notre Dame Players Set To Play Final Game In A Gold Helmet

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set to play today at 2:30 PM eastern, and there are five former Notre Dame players set to play in the game.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast episode, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell talk about what they saw from the former Fighting Irish players during the week and what they want to see in the game.

Quarterback Ian Book, offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Aaron Banks, and defensive ends Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes are all set to play in today's game.

The staff discusses what they saw during the week of practice after evaluating all the film, and then focus on what each player must do in the game to cap off the week and impress NFL scouts ahead of April's 2021 NFL Draft.

Tomorrow the staff will break down the entire week's performance and the game, and discuss whether they did or didn't improve their draft stock.

