Series History: Notre Dame vs. Navy

A look at the football series history between Notre Dame and Navy

Notre Dame and Navy will meet this weekend for the 94th time in what is the longest and most played rivalry for the Irish.

It's a long and storied history that for a very long time was dominated by Notre Dame, who won 43 straight games at one point (1964-2006). Later this week, Irish Breakdown writer Andrew McDonough will dive into the back story and history of the matchup beyond the gridiron.

Until then let's take a look at the overall series history, which Notre Dame leads 79-13-1.

LAST 20 MATCHUPS

2019 - Notre Dame 52, Navy 20

2018 - Notre Dame 44, Navy 22

2017 - Notre Dame 24, Navy 17

2016 - Navy 28, Notre Dame 27

2015 - Notre Dame 41, Navy 24

2014 - Notre Dame 49, Navy 39

2013 - Notre Dame 38, Navy 34

2012 - Notre Dame 50, Navy 10

2011 - Notre Dame 56, Navy 14

2010 - Navy 35, Notre Dame 17

2009 - Navy 23, Notre Dame 21

2008 - Notre Dame 27, Navy 21

2007 - Navy 46, Notre Dame 44 - 3 OT

2006 - Notre Dame 38, Navy 14

2005 - Notre Dame 42, Navy 21

2004 - Notre Dame 27, Navy 9

2003 - Notre Dame 27, Navy 24

2002 - Notre Dame 30, Navy 23

2001 - Notre Dame 34, Navy 16

2000 - Notre Dame 45, Navy 14

NOTABLE GAMES

2019 - This was one of the few matchups where both Notre Dame and Navy were ranked in the Top 25. The teams finished with identical 11-2 records, but in this matchup Notre Dame dominated.

The Irish jumped out to a 38-3 halftime lead thanks to a monster game from wide receiver Chase Claypool, who caught touchdown passes for 47, 7 and 3 yards in the first half. He hauled in another 20-yard score in the third quarter that put the Irish up 45-3. Claypool finished the game with seven catches for 117 yards and four scores.

One of the biggest highlights of the game was when linebacker Paul Moala stepped between a Navy quarterback and running back, caught the pitch and then returned it 27 yards for a score.

2016 - This game didn't turn out well for the Fighting Irish, but it was an entertaining battle. Notre Dame started fast, kicking off the scoring when quarterback DeShone Kizer hit wideout Torii Hunter Jr. on a 26-yard scoring strike.

Notre Dame led 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter but the Midshipmen regained the lead when quarterback Will Worth scored from one yard out. Later in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame chose to kick a field goal to make it 28-27, thinking it would get the ball back again with a chance to score.

Instead, Navy possessed the ball for the final 7:28 of the game, converting a pair of fourth downs to close out the game.

2015 - This wasn't a battle of ranked teams at the time, but Navy finished that season ranked 18th after winning seven of its final eight games following the loss to Notre Dame. The Midshipmen ended up being Notre Dame's only win over a ranked opponent that season.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 21-7 second quarter lead after Kizer hit Will Fuller on a 30-yard back shoulder touchdown. Navy stormed back on back-to-back touchdown runs by fullback Quentin Ezell, who raced 45 and 22 yards for scores to tied the game at 21-21.

Notre Dame scored the next 17 points thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by running back CJ Prosise (22 yards, 11 yards), who finished the game with 129 yards on 21 carries, reaching the end zone three times.

2012 - Redshirt freshman quarterback Everett Golson made his first career start in this matchup, which was played in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame dominated from start to finish, scoring the first 27 points of the game to take a 27-3 lead into halftime.

Running back George Atkinson (9 carries, 99 yards, 2 TD) ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the 77 yard fumble return for a score by defensive end Stephon Tuitt was the highlight of the game. Running back Theo Riddick rushed for 107 yards and Golson went 12-18 for 144 yards and a touchdown in his first start.

Notre Dame out-gained Navy 293-149 on the ground in the convincing 50-10 win.

2007 - Navy snapped Notre Dame's 43-game winning streak in this matchup, which was part of a miserable 3-9 season for the Irish. Navy needed three overtimes to make it happen, but when it stopped running back Travis Thomas short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion the streak was over.

Notre Dame quarterback Evan Sharpley passed for just 140 yards on 27 attempts (5.2 YPA) in the loss. The inability to throw the ball negated Notre Dame's 235 rushing yards. The big blow came in the fourth quarter when Sharpley fumbled the ball, which Navy returned for a score.

1997 - This game had one of the more memorable plays of the last 40 years of the series. Navy almost broke the streak, falling just two yards shy of an upset. Navy quarterback Chris McCoy heaved a deep pass from his own 30-yard line and it fell 20 yards short of the end zone, but wide receiver receiver LeBron Butts caught the ball on the tip and raced to the goal line.

Notre Dame speedster Allen Rossum caught up to Butts and knocked him out at the 2-yard line to secure the win for Notre Dame, extending the streak.

