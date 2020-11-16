Tommy Kraemer, Shaun Crawford Named ACC Players of the Week

Notre Dame veterans Tommy Kraemer and Shaun Crawford were named ACC Players of the Week

Notre Dame sixth-year senior safety Shaun Crawford and fifth-year senior right guard Tommy Kraemer were named ACC Players of the Week at their positions following the Irish victory over Boston College.

Crawford led the Irish defense with nine tackles (five solo stops) and was second on the unit with 1.5 tackles for loss, with both numbers setting a career high for the veteran safety.

Kraemer was a key part of a Notre Dame line that fueled Notre Dame's best offensive scoring output of the season (in regulation) and its most yards (561) in a game since last September.

Notre Dame rushed for 278 yards, threw for 283 yards, and quarterback Ian Book was not sacked in the victory.

Kraemer is the fourth Notre Dame offensive lineman to earn a player of the week award this season, joining Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey.

