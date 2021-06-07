Making The Case For Notre Dame To Be Considered A National Title Contender In 2021

Notre Dame is expected to take a step back, but Irish Breakdown believes the Irish should be considered title contenders this season

After making a College Football Playoff appearance in two of the last three seasons the expectation among many national pundits and writers is that Notre Dame will take a step back in 2021.

Notre Dame suffered heavy personnel losses, including a three-year starter at quarterback and four starting offensive lineman, and of course an All-American linebacker.

But Irish Breakdown believes Notre Dame actually should be considered a title contender in 2021, and the circumstances in South Bend and around the country are such that this could in fact be the year that Notre Dame and Brian Kelly finally get over the hump. We break it down in today's podcast, check it out!

There are a number of factors that go into our reasoning, and we dive into each aspect in the video above, so check it out for further details.

1) The arrival of Jack Coan should help make the offense even better in 2021.

2) Notre Dame might have question marks along the offensive line, but its skill talent is actually good enough to lead a big jump in production.

3) Notre Dame's schedule sets up for another strong season, and even with the personnel losses the Irish should still field a deeper and more talented team than all 12 of its regular season opponents.

4) Notre Dame isn't the only team losing talented players, especially on offense. Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson actually lose more, at least in terms of impact talent at quarterback and the skill positions.

5) The Irish defense should remain strong, and it should continue to be capable of carrying the program.

We break down how Notre Dame stacks up against the "power programs" - Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State. We also talk about how the Irish could stack up against rising programs like Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M.

After the breakdown we then answer listener and subscriber questions about the Irish program.

