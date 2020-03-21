Should Juniors Be Allowed To Return To College?

NFL agent Nicole Lynn has proposed a concept that I think deserves a great deal of thought and discussion on every level.

The reality is this whole situation is unprecedented, and if the NFL and NCAA truly care about the young men they say they care about, especially the NCAA, this is the kind of discussion they absolutely need to have.

I'd go one step further and say players with junior eligibility that left early, which would include players like Tony Jones Jr., Alohi Gilman and Cole Kmet, although Kmet likely won't be impacted by everything going on and therefore would be highly unlikely to return.

There are reasons why this is being discussed, or should be discussed. The NFL and colleges have canceled pro day workouts, they've canceled the 30 pre-draft visits allowed per team, some players have had to leave their training facilities to return home and scouts are no longer on the road doing their research about players.

Now, teams can still do Facetime or video chats, they can still make phone calls and of course, there is still A LOT of film for them to work through, so teams can still do thorough evaluations of players.

Often times when the draft process doesn't work out for players I have a, "Well, you accepted the risk of your draft stock not being what you thought it would" opinion. This situation is absolutely different.

The fact is, and Ms. Lynn addresses this, there are a lot of opportunities that players with eligibility remaining thought they would have that are no longer there and it is 100% out of their control, the control of the NFL and the control of the NCAA.

This isn't as easy as waiving a magic wand and saying "Come back."

Most of these players have accepted money from agents or other entities, and how that must be handled needs to be addressed. It's not about saying players who took money aren't eligible or need to pay it back, but just have some disclosure about it and then say if you come back you can't accept those benefits moving forward.

The other aspect is this would put some teams over the 85 scholarship limit. The NCAA would have to pass a rule saying that players that return do not count towards the scholarship limit.

Teams should have the option to say "No thanks" to a player as well. The reality is some teams are fine with certain players being gone. So each program should be able to accept players back at their own discretion. But if a team and the player agree for the player to come back then he should be allowed to come back.

The other part of this is there are some academic concerns that need to be addressed, and waived. To be eligible for the upcoming football season, per NCAA rules, players must have taken a certain number of credits and earned a specific GPA. The vast majority of players that declared early weren't in class during the spring, so they won't quality for the eligibility standards in the fall.

It would be beneficial for those players to be allowed to make u p some of that during summer school, which get them closer to being able to graduate, but there's no way the vast majority will be able to get to the credit minimums. That means the NCAA would need to create an exemption for those players.

Of course, part of that would mean players needed to be eligible based on the academic work they did in the fall. If a player fell below the GPA standard he needs to be in position to get to the minimum level during the summer.

How college coaches decide who to ask back and who not to ask back would be up to them, but it certainly should be something players have the opportunity to do, assuming they are asked back. I would be willing to bet the vast majority are asked back.

My opinion on the issue is this needs to be proposed on the NCAA level and voted upon by leagues. If it was up to me, as long as they have a plan that benefits the players and the teams, I'm all for it. I want to make sure players are back to being college students (take real classes, continue getting a real eduction), but this is a proposal that makes a lot of sense.

There are a lot of underclassmen who wouldn't return, but for players who were fringy prospects already this could be incredibly beneficial.

What do you think? In the comments section below let me know if you like this idea, don't like this idea, and why.