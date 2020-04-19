SI Mock Draft: Busy Third Round For Notre Dame Prospects

With the start of the 2020 NFL Draft just four days away the mock draft season is entering its final stretch run. The latest mock from Sports Illustrated has seven Notre Dame players being selected, but the final Irish player in the draft is making his first mock draft appearance.

Defensive end Julian Okwara is the first Irish player off the board according to SI draft analyst Kevin Hanson. He has the Los Angeles Rams taking Okwara in the second round with the 57th overall pick.

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen Okwara projected to the Rams, a 3-4 defense that must replace its two best edge rushers from last season. It is certainly a scheme fit and there is a need for Okwara to come in and provide an immediate pass rushing presence.

Tight end Cole Kmet is slated to go to the Green Bay Packers with the 62nd overall pick, which is near the bottom of round two. Kmet to the Packers is certainly not new in the multiple of mock drafts I’ve evaluated, and I’ve seen him go to Green Bay with their first, third and now second round draft pick.

There is certainly a need at the position after veteran Jimmy Graham left for the Chicago Bears. Green Bay took Jace Sternberger in the third round a year ago but he failed failed to catch a pass during the regular season as he battled injuries. The former Texas A & M standout did haul in three passes for 15 yards in the playoffs.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is projected to go to the Washington Redskins with the 66th overall pick, which is early in the third round. This has become a trendy selection for Claypool, who would give young Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins a boost in size in the pass game.

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. is slated to go to the Denver Broncos with the 77th overall pick. Denver could certainly use Pride’s speed at cornerback, and the former Irish standout could make an early push for the third cornerback spot in the Broncos defense.

He is one of two corners to be selected by the Broncos in the third round, as Hanson has Denver taking UCLA’s Darnay Holmes with the 95th overall pick.

It would seem many draft analysts are locking in on the notion of defensive end Khalid Kareem going to the Baltimore Ravens in either the third or fourth round. Hanson has Kareem going to the Ravens with the last pick of the third round.

Kareem has the versatility Baltimore likes on defense, and his character and leadership are also a fit for what the Ravens are all about.

Hanson has Alohi Gilman falling to the seventh round, which would be a bit of a surprise to me. In this mock the former Irish captain is projected to go to the Tennessee Titans with the 237th overall pick.

Most mock drafts I’ve seen in recent weeks have seven Irish players, but the seventh is usually safety Jalen Elliott. The former Irish safety and captain is not projected to be pick in this mock draft, with wide receiver Chris Finke instead being the seventh Irish player to get picked.

Hanson has Finke going to the New York Giants with the 255th overall pick, which would make him Mr. Irrelevant.

