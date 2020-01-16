IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

NFL Draft: SI Top 50 Has Two Former Notre Dame Standouts

Bryan Driskell

Draft boards for NFL teams won't really start to take shape until after the NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 23-March 2), the various Pro Days and personnel interviews.

But leading up to those events there is plenty of discussion and ranking of top players for the draft. A pair of former Notre Dame players are considered among the Top 50 prospects in the upcoming draft according to Sports Illustrated NFL Draft analyst Kevin Hanson.

Defensive Julian Okwara is the top ranked former Irish player on Hanson's board, checking in at No. 35. Hanson ranked Okwara as the sixth best edge player.

"Okwara’s season was cut short (fibula) and he has lacked consistency, but he’s a long and explosive athlete that has racked up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL in 22 games over the past two seasons."

Tight end Cole Kmet checks in at No. 45 on the list, and is ranked as Hanson's top tight end in the draft.

"A two-sport athlete (with baseball) at Notre Dame, Kmet initially planned to return to South Bend, but he could be the TE1 in a relatively weak class. Kmet has reliable hands, good athleticism and runs good routes."

Six Notre Dame opponents from 2019 also cracked Hanson's Top 50 list. Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is the highest ranked player at No. 10 overall. Bulldog running back D'Andre Swift ranked No. 22 and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson ranked No. 42.

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton ranked No. 28. USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson ranked No. 29 and Trojan wideout Michael Pittman Jr. ranked No. 49.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Breaking Down Tommy Rees To Offensive Coordinator

A look at the pros and cons of the promotion of Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Tommy Rees Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

The third-year assistant coach has been promoted to run the offense

Bryan Driskell

by

brnd

LSU Has Shown Notre Dame The Blueprint

The changes LSU made since the last time they played Notre Dame is a path the Irish should follow

Bryan Driskell

by

MGP

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To ESPN All-Bowl Team

The Notre Dame rover was outstanding in the Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Todd Monken On Offense?

With the offensive coordinator position still open, there is another potential coach on the radar, but should Notre Dame consider Todd Monken?

Bryan Driskell

by

PigPen2.0

Notre Dame Finishes Ranked No. 12 In Final AP Poll

The 11-2 Irish finished the season ranked just outside the Top 10

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish4life99

QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

The talented sophomore quarterback will look to transfer out of Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

norfolkirish

Notre Dame Ranked 9th In Early SI Top 25

Sports Illustrated expects Notre Dame to be a Top 10 team in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Cole Kmet A First-Round Pick In Latest Yahoo Mock Draft

Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm has the former Notre Dame star in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

What It Means: Notre Dame's QB Position Without Jurkovec

A look at reasons why Phil Jurkovec is transferring now and what it means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58