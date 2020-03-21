IrishBreakdown
SI Mock Draft: Five Notre Dame Players In First Three Rounds

Bryan Driskell

Sports Illustrated draft analyst Kevin Hanson released his first expanded mock draft, and he has five former Irish players going in the first three rounds.

Hanson had no Irish players in round one, but he has former end Julian Okwara just on the cusp. In this mock draft, Okwara is pegged to the New York Giants with the No. 36 overall pick.

The Giants will be running a 3-4 defensive alignment in 2020 under new head coach Joe Judge, and Okwara is an ideal fit for that look. His elite edge burst and ability to pressure the quarterback will provide the Giants with a much-needed pass rushing boost.

Get used to hearing Cole Kmet to the Chicago Bears in round two, which I wrote about in the previous mock draft article at Irish Breakdown. It’s a trendy pick now due to the Bears need for a tight end, even with the signing of veteran Jimmy Graham, and the fact Kmet is a local player.

Hanson has the Washington Redskins taking wide receiver Chase Claypool with the No. 66 overall pick of the draft, which was the second pick of the third round.

The Redskins drafted Terry McLaurin in the 2019 draft, and the former Ohio State wide receiver caught 58 passes for 919 yards as a rookie. McLaurin is 6-0, 210 pounds, so adding Claypool to that receiving corps would give it a much-needed boost in size.

Just two spots later, Hanson has the New York Jets taking cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with the No. 68 overall pick.

The Jets have not drafted a Notre Dame player since 1993 when they picked kicker/punter Craig Hentrich in the eighth round.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem rounds out the Irish group in this three-round mock draft, going No. 106 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, the Ravens have been quite different than the Jets. Baltimore drafted former Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round of the 2019 draft, left tackle Ronnie Stanley in the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2016 draft and defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore in round six of the 2013 draft.

