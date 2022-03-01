Spring Breakout Candidates For The Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame needs standouts to emerge on offense this spring, and there are some candidates to keep an eye on

Notre Dame is creeping closer and closer to the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era, and there is plenty of new around the Fighting Irish program. In spite of all of the new aspects, there are still plenty of things that remain the same, or at least Notre Dame hopes they do.

That is the reality that every spring new top players emerge. Veterans step into key roles, young players step into the spotlight and the team starts to find its identity. There are a number of potential breakout players for the Notre Dame offense, and the program needs as many as possible to use the spring as their chance to shine.

The more of the potential breakout players that do just that the closer Notre Dame will get to developing the kind of dynamic offense needed to once again compete for a playoff spot, and this time do some damage once they get there.

Here is my prediction for the top four breakout players for Notre Dame's offense this spring.

BLAKE OFFENSIVE, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Fisher has already broken out from a reputation standpoint, and now it's time for him to breakout on the field. An injury in the opener kept Fisher from being a freshman All-American in 2021, something I absolutely believe he would have been had he played a full season.

Now that he enters his second season Fisher has a better grasp of the offense, he's got a year in the weight room and conditioning program under his belt, he's been able to mature and now he has one of the best line coaches in the business working with him. If Fisher and position coach Harry Hiestand can click early on I expect Fisher to have a monster spring.

Notre Dame has had some special linemen the last couple of decades, but very few - perhaps only one (Quenton Nelson) - have the God-given ability that Fisher brings to the game.

Notre Dame needs to get its run game going this spring, and Fisher should lead that charge. The offensive line also needs to compete better than it did last spring and in the fall, when the Irish defense largely dominated in the trenches. Fisher has the kind of talent and attitude that can anchor a physical resurgence up front.

By the end of the spring I fully expect us to be talking about Fisher not only emerging as one of the best young blockers in the country, but as one of the nation's best tackles .... period.

LORENZO STYLES, WIDE RECEIVER

Styles took advantage of injuries to put together a quality second half of the 2021 season. His freshman campaign ended on a very strong note as Styles hauled in a career-high eight catches for 136 yards and his first career touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. Consider that Oklahoma State allowed just one wide receiver to top 100 yards during the regular season.

Styles has a mature game, and he should benefit from the arrival of Chansi Stuckey, but it's the expectations I have for the Irish pass game schematically that has Styles on my breakout list. The lack of depth at wide receiver should also give Styles a lot of opportunities to emerge this spring.

What I love about his game is the all-around nature to it. Styles has the speed to stretch the field, he showed last season he can turn short throws into big plays and the extra use of RPOs (run pass options) and more levels concepts late last season fit his game perfectly. If the pass game goes in the direction I think it will no one will benefit more than Styles.

My prediction is that Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas will all have some big moments this spring, and fans will be much more exited about the receiver corps heading into the fall than they are now. But the player that will emerge as "the guy" at receiver this spring will be Styles, who will be the most consistently impactful pass catcher not named Michael Mayer.

CHRIS TYREE, RUNNING BACK

The Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State was the first chance for Tyree to be "the guy" in the backfield for Notre Dame, and he responded with an impressive performance. Notre Dame's line got whipped in the run game, so neither Tyree nor Logan Diggs could get rolling, but Tyree showed what makes him so dangerous, with the run game stalled he used his speed to make big plays in the pass game. Tyree hauled in six passes for 115 yards.

The fact he could be so dangerous and productive in a game where the run game was completely neutralized is one of many things that makes Tyree so effective, when healthy.

Diggs and fellow sophomore Audric Estime are all going to show out this spring, and the Notre Dame backfield as a whole could have very well been chosen as a "breakout" for the spring. I'm going with Tyree because I believe no back will benefit more from the arrival of Hiestand as the line coach and Tyler Buchner as the quarterback.

Tyree is a one cut runner with good patience and vision, and he's one of the most explosive players in the country. There are going to be more creases thanks to the improvements up front, and the defense will be more distracted when Buchner is in at quarterback due to his running ability. That combination makes Tyree very, very dangerous.

We are going to see Tyree hit a lot of home runs this spring, and my prediction is his efficiency is going to see a big jump this spring. Fans that are down on him now are going to change their tune by the end of the spring.

TYLER BUCHNER, QUARTERBACK

Every time I write about Buchner I feel like I'm setting myself up to have Drew Pyne make me look really, really bad. I have a hard time betting against Pyne, but that's not really where I'm at. I have the utmost confidence in Pyne as a player, and I certainly believe he has great leadership qualities. Me going with Buchner isn't that Pyne isn't a really good player, it's more about the fact I think Buchner can be special.

Buchner was able to get a lot of action last season, which should help him overcome the lack of experience he had in high school. This spring he'll also get a lot more reps than he did a year ago, and that combination of gained experience and added reps puts him in position to take a big jump this spring.

Buchner is obviously a dynamic runner, but if he's going to break out this spring it needs to be about his arm. He needs to show he has a better grasp of the offense, that his footwork has become more consistent, that he's gained more control over his release point and that his decision making has taken a jump forward.

Finally, Buchner needs to show he can beat the defense down the field. Obviously I believe Buchner will do all those things and will end the spring in the discussion of who is the best skill player on offense that is not named Michael Mayer.

