Notre Dame Cornerback Improvement Is Key To Spring Success

Notre Dame's cornerbacks must continue to improve, and a big spring from the group is a must for the Irish this spring

Notre Dame's cornerback play was a bit erratic in 2021, with the unit playing quite well at times and struggling to limit big plays in other games. Moving forward the unit as a whole must play better, and with the three top cornerbacks on the depth chart and a very talented group of young players returning there's optimism with the group.

In our latest spring preview show we discuss every aspect of the position heading into the spring. We talk the pressure that is on position coach Mike Mickens and why we believe he's poised to really get this group rolling this spring. We then go player by player discussing what's at stake this spring.

We expect veteran Cam Hart to be limited this spring, so during the preview portion we didn't spend much time talking about him. Hart is the team's best returning corner, and we did spend more time talking about him during the Q&A portion of the show as we discussed why we think he can be one of the nation's best corners in 2022 and why we think he could end up being a high pick in the draft in 2023.

Rising junior Clarence Lewis was a hot topic of conversation due mainly to his struggles last season. We discuss what to expect from Lewis and the areas where he must improve, and what we need to see from him this spring.

Veteran TaRiq Bracy's role was also discussed before moving onto the younger players.

Rising sophomore Ryan Barnes was a player we discussed throughout the show. Barnes is the one young player in best position to make a charge up the depth chart this spring, but two of his classmates - Philip Riley and Chance Tucker - also will get their chance to make moves this spring. We also discussed freshman Jaden Mickey during the show.

