Notre Dame kicks off the 2020 spring on Thursday with the first practice of fifteen practices, which includes the April 18 Blue-Gold Game.

Notre Dame will be a preseason Top 10 program in 2020, and the spring will be an opportunity for the Fighting Irish to take another step towards building a team capable of getting back to the College Football Playoff.

A successful spring will accomplish that and send the Irish into the summer with positive momentum heading into the fall.

Let’s take a look at what will make a successful spring for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense.

1. Developing Good Staff Cohesion — Notre Dame will have a completely different look on offense this spring from a staff standpoint. Some of the faces are the same, but there are new roles and a new coach. Quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees is now the offensive coordinator, running backs coach Lance Taylor is the run game coordinator and John McNulty was hired to coach the tight ends.

This group will need to use the spring as a time to develop a strong working relationship. Rees must quickly adapt to being in charge, he and Taylor must figure out how they are going to work out their duties into one cohesive offensive plan, and both must be able to find their voice as leaders.

A key to developing good staff cohesion is the image you portray to the players. Being in charge is one thing, presenting an image of being in control and having a plan is something he must show the players. The coaches showing support and respect for him is also key. I’m not saying the coaches don’t respect him, from everything I’ve been told they do, I’m talking about being mindful of how they interact in front of the players in order to continue propping Rees up as the new leader and the new “main voice” on offense.

I’m not sure if head coach Brian Kelly plans to be more involved on offense, but if he is it needs to be more behind the scenes. This must be Rees’ unit this spring, and if Kelly is involved more than he has been in recent seasons it could create confusion about just who is in charge on offense.

2. Playmakers Must Emerge — The spring of 2018 was when wide receiver Miles Boykin emerged as an alpha player for the Irish, and we saw the same from wide receiver Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet last spring. Success this spring will mean at least one or two offensive skill players emerge as playmakers on offense.

Ideally there is at least two players that show out as playmakers, and an even better scenario is if it’s at least one player at multiple positions. Whether it’s one receiver and one tight end, or one wide receiver and a running back, the fact is playmakers must step up asset themselves on offense.

Wide receivers Braden Lenzy, Kevin Austin and Lawrence Keys are players to watch, as is tight end Tommy Tremble. I’m incredibly curious to see Austin, and to see what kind of rapport he can build with quarterback Ian Book.

3. Running Back Competition Needs To Be Fierce — There will be a competition at running back, but just having competition won’t make for a successful spring. Someone will emerge as the starter and someone else will emerge as the No. 2 back, but will those players step into those roles because someone has to, or will they seize hold of those positions by playing at a high level this spring.

A successful spring will be one in which at least two or three running backs step up and raise their game. That means Jafar Armstrong looking like a running back again — and staying healthy, it means Jahmir Smith improving in the pass game and also staying healthy, and it means C’Bo Flemister adding more strength and being more efficient with his footwork. Notre Dame needs each to raise their game this spring and make the decision of sorting out the rotation a difficult one that Taylor would embrace.

If injuries continue to plague the position, and if the younger backs don’t take big steps forward the position will be a major question mark heading into the fall.

4. Develop A Real Skill Rotation — Notre Dame will play five or six receivers at times next season, that’s always been the case, but how the Irish have used their receivers in recent seasons isn’t a real rotation.

Basically, Notre Dame has used its fourth and fifth wide receivers in the past to basically spell the starters. When they are in the game they are rarely targeted. It was obvious in 2019. Lawrence Keys III was targeted just 20 times all season, but half of those targets were in the first three games with Michael Young injured. He had just 10 targets in the final 10 games despite making impressive plays in the early action.

Outside of a reverse against USC, Braden Lenzy was not used much or targeted much until Young was suspended. We heard great things all spring and summer about Joe Wilkins Jr., but he was targeted just once all season.

Notre Dame lacks proven production at wide receiver, but it has a deep, athletic and talented wide receiver corps coming back. A successful spring will be one in which Rees and wide receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander are able to find ways to not only play five or six receivers, but to actually use their talent when they are in the game and not just use the backups to provide breathers to the starters.

5. Offensive Line Must Improve — Notre Dame has a talented offensive line and it returns all five starters this spring, although at least two of the starters will at least be limited. The Irish must develop the young depth and get the returning starters to take their game to a whole new level.

Things that will define a successful spring for me from an offensive line standpoint is the unit showing more force and drive in the run game, it will mean executing as a high level with the first and second teams, it will be about the young depth stepping up and performing better, it will mean Liam Eichenberg starting to show himself to be an elite left tackle and it will mean Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer taking positive steps forward to getting back to full strength.

There are questions about how healthy left guard Aaron Banks will be, but we’ll start to get an answer to that on Thursday. This is a big spring for Banks. The fact is he hasn’t played well enough to be locked into a starting spot, despite the fact he has as much natural talent as any blocker on the roster. If he is healthy enough to practice he needs to finally show consistency and start to turn his talent into every day production.

6. Good Health — There are a number of banged up players already on the roster, and a successful spring will mean getting those players back to good health. It also will mean new injuries being limited.