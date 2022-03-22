Notre Dame will have to replace its leading pass catcher at wide receiver for the fifth straight season. To add to the uncertainty, Notre Dame also has a brand new wide receivers coach to break in and it won't have its most experienced player - and a team captain t- work with this spring.

Despite all that surface level uncertainty there is a great deal of confidence in this group as spring football starts to ramp up. Let's continue our look at Notre Dame's spring squad with a breakdown of the receivers.

SPRING DEPTH CHART (Projected)

2021 STATS

Avery Davis - 27 catches, 386 yards, 14.3 YPC, 4 TD

Braden Lenzy - 32 catches, 350 yards, 10.9 YPC, 3 TD

Lorenzo Styles - 24 catches, 344 yards, 14.3 YPC, 1 TD

Deion Colzie - 4 catches, 67 yards, 16.8 YPC, 0 TD

Joe Wilkins Jr. - 4 catches, 61 yards, 15.3 YPC, 1 TD

Matt Salerno - 1 catch, -4 yards, -4.0 YPC, 0 TD

STUCKEY'S ARRIVAL COMES AT THE RIGHT TIME

The last year was a rough one for Notre Dame's receiver depth chart. From the end of the 2020 season to the beginning of the second game of the 2021 season, Notre Dame lost four players from its receiver depth chart that still had multiple seasons of eligibility remaining, and another moved to defense later in the 2021 season.

On the field, the wide receivers flashed a combination of talent and potential with poor overall technique and feel for the game. It was obvious the unit was poorly coached and often not prepared to have success against the best teams on the schedule. Notre Dame's receivers relied on God-given talent, which allowed them to overcome the obvious coaching issues.

That's where Chansi Stuckey comes into play, and his arrival is incredibly important for Notre Dame. He was hired to get the unit up to speed from a technical standpoint, and the spring is the first chance for him to get that ball rolling. How quickly Stuckey can connect with the wideouts, figure out what is needed and then make improvements will determine just how much improvement this unit can make.

If Stuckey makes the impact I think (and the Irish coaches hope) he can make we'll see this unit become a strength in the very near future.

WILKINS NEEDS TO MAKE JUMP

Wilkins went down with a season-ending knee injury in October and for much of the offseason there was pessimism about whether or not he would be back healthy for the spring. When spring practice opened, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Wilkins was healthy and ready for a full return.

Getting Wilkins back was a huge boost to the position group from a depth standpoint, and it also gives them a veteran presence that can provide leadership to what is an otherwise young group. Sixth-year senior Avery Davis is around, of course, but there's only so much a guy can do when he can't practice. Wilkins makes up for that absence.

While Wilkins returning helps out the younger players from a leadership standpoint, his primary focus needs to be about improving his own game. Wilkins is a quality athlete but his game needs a lot of work. His route running is inconsistent, which limits the separation he gets, and he was a very inconsistent pass catcher.

The good news is everything that kept him from getting to his full potential is fixable, and Wilkins is a guy with a reputation for being willing to put in the work. If his game can make improvements in this department he can go from being a solid, veteran rep filler to being a guy who can make more and more plays in the pass game.

NOW OR NEVER FOR LENZY

Fifth-year senior Braden Lenzy is also a veteran, but I'm not concerned about him showing leadership this spring. His focus this spring needs to be on himself, and on improving his game. There is no doubt that Lenzy has game-breaking speed, and we've seen it show itself on the field, so it's not just about track speed.

What Lenzy has lacked at Notre Dame is the ability to stay healthy and the overall feel for the game and the technique to turn his speed into consistent production. That was a common theme under the previous regime, so this isn't really something I fault Lenzy for, but that's not the case anymore. Lenzy was able to stay healthy last season, now he needs to learn how to play the game the right way.

The focus for Stuckey and Lenzy needs to be about improving his release, his route technique and his pass catching. Teams that knew they couldn't run with Lenzy last season simply beat him up at the line, and Lenzy didn't have the fundamental arsenal to beat that. He also didn't show much of a feel for how to use his speed as a route runner, which actually tamped down his speed.

If Lenzy and Stuckey click this spring and offseason, and Lenzy starts to show off technical improvement he'll have a chance to have a huge, huge impact on the Notre Dame offense in 2022. There's no question he has the talent to make that happen, he just has to make the improvements to his game needed that will allow him to unleash his game-breaking skill on the college football world.

SOPHOMORE SURGE

A case could be made that Notre Dame's two most talented receivers are a pair of sophomores, and a third member of that class has a chance to force his way onto the field in the fall.

Until Tobias Merriweather arrives in the summer I'd confidently make the argument that Notre Dame's two more physically gifted receivers are Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie, and you could argue that case even after Merriweather arrives. That statement and what I wrote about Lenzy are big reasons why I'm so confident in this group when looking at the fall.

Styles finished the season with a bang when he caught eight passes for 136 yards and a score in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. We saw the complete Styles game, which included stretching the field, working the crossing routes and making plays after the catch.

There is no reason to believe Styles can't have more and more performances like that next season. He certainly has the talent, with Styles possessing good size (he's over 6-0), top-notch athleticism, home run speed and his overall feel for the game is advanced. He's a mature player and his all-around ability is outstanding. The question is can he become that player as a sophomore?

I think he can, and if he can you'll start to see it this spring.

Colzie doesn't have a game that is nearly as mature as Styles, but his potential is every bit as good. Colzie has elite size (6-5, 207) and he's very athletic for a player that size, possessing quick feet, good speed and impressive body control He is exactly the kind of athlete you want working the boundary thanks to his size/speed combination and the fact he presents the quarterback with a big target that also comes with strong ball skills.

If Styles and Colzie have strong offseasons this unit is going to be very, very good.

The talent those two players possess often overshadows Jayden Thomas, who is a talented player in his own right. Thomas is a thickly built athlete that can play all three positions in the Notre Dame offense. He battled injuries the last two seasons but he enters his sophomore season healthy and in position to force his way into the two deep.

THREE KEY QUESTIONS

1. Can they stay healthy - That's a big issue for the wide receivers. If everyone stays healthy they have the depth needed to get through the spring and have an outstanding group in the fall. It will also allow Stuckey and the wideouts to maximize their time together, as any missed time slows down development.

2. Can Lenzy put it all together - There is no question that Lenzy has the tools to be a game wrecker, but he has to prove he's a wide receiver and not just a fast guy who plays football. If he can put it all together he'll finish his career with a bang, I'm talking 20+ yards per touch kind of production.

3. Will the sophomore surge happen - Notre Dame needs Styles and Colzie to break out this spring. Whether or not that happens will go a very long way towards this unit breaking out.

PREVIOUS SPRING PREVIEWS

Quarterback

Running Back

Linebacker

Safety

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter