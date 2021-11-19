Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (9-1) will look to improve upon its No. 8 ranking in the College Football Playoff this weekend when it takes on Georgia Tech (3-7). The Fighting Irish defense is matched up against a talented Georgia Tech backfield, but also a Yellow Jacket offense that hasn't played to its potential.

The Irish defense has been outstanding the last two games, holding Navy and Virginia to nine combined points in the last two games. In fact, the Irish didn't allow a touchdown in either game, which marks the first time since 2012 that Notre Dame did not allow a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Notre Dame will need to continue playing excellent defense this weekend if its going to earn the convincing victory it needs to impress the playoff committee.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Georgia Tech Rush Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

This is an intriguing on-paper matchup because both units are better than their numbers suggest.

Georgia Tech has a talented backfield in running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jeff Sims. When that duo is rolling and the line is doing its job the Jackets can hammer teams with the run game, which we saw against Northern Illinois (271 yards), North Carolina (268), Virginia (270) and Boston College (213).

Sims missed last week's game against Boston College and it's questionable if he'll play this weekend. His potential replacement, Jordan Yates, is a good runner as well but is not quite as dynamic as Sims. The key for Notre Dame will be making sure the quarterback isn't making as many plays in the run game or on scrambles as we saw against Virginia Tech.

The key for Notre Dame is dominating in the trenches, something it has done for much of the season. Notre Dame's run defense had two really bad performances (264 yards allowed vs. Florida State, 224 yards vs. UNC), but outside of that it has been quite good. Notre Dame held seven of its remaining eight opponents to fewer than 130 yards, including four under 100 yards. It also held Navy to 166 yards, which was almost 60 yards below its season average.

If Notre Dame does up front against the Yellow Jackets what it has done for most of the 2021 season it should keep Georgia Tech's ground game in check, which is the ultimate key to success in this matchup.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Georgia Tech Pass Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame has played many pass offenses that are much better than Georgia Tech's. The Yellow Jackets have decent pass catchers but they lack the playmakers we've seen from recent opponents like Virginia, North Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. Its quarterbacks - Sims and Yates - have good arms but aren't overly accurate and aren't players that will sit in the pocket and pick teams apart.

For Notre Dame there are two keys to success in this matchup. One, the Irish need to limit the big plays, which has been an issue for the defense at times. Georgia Tech doesn't have the weapons that should scare Notre Dame, so it's about doing your job and being assignment correct. You can be sure Georgia Tech will try to dial up some trick plays are unique schemes to create big plays, and Notre Dame must be prepared.

Notre Dame also is very good at getting after the quarterback and Georgia Tech has struggled to protect the quarterback this season. Expect the Yellow Jackets to double team Isaiah Foskey, much like Virginia did this past weekend, so other defensive linemen will need to fill the void, just like they did last weekend.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Georgia Tech Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame's numbers in this matchup have continued to improve week after week. Even with its 34 points allowed against North Carolina, the Irish defense has allowed just 14.8 points in its last four games, and it has allowed just 16.5 points in its last eight games.

Georgia Tech can score, but most of its big games this season have come against bad defenses. It hasn't faced a defense like Notre Dame's since it lost 14-8 to Clemson.

As long as Notre Dame can limit big plays and mistakes, continue playing good situation football and tackle well it should dominate this matchup.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter