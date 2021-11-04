Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs Navy

Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up against the Navy offense

Notre Dame (7-1) is coming off arguably its worst performance of the season, which came during a 44-34 victory over North Carolina. The Irish will once again be without star safety Kyle Hamilton.

The unit that has carried the team for much of the season is now getting criticism now that the offense has finally shown up. Its matchup against Navy gives the defense a chance to get back on track, but it will have to play to its potential against the Midshipmen.

Let's take a look at how the Notre Dame defense stacks up against the Navy offense.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Navy Rush Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame's rush defense was poor in the opener against Florida State (264 yards allowed) and in its most recent matchup against North Carolina (224 yards allowed). In the six games between those two matchups the run defense was quite good, giving up just 101.3 yards per game and 3.3 yards per attempt.

If you remove sacks the run defense still gave up just 119.2 yards on the ground in those six games and gave up just 4.2 yards per attempt.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will look to get his run defense back on track against a Navy team that ranks 14th nationally in rushing yards per game, but one that is well below its normal standards. Navy normally rushes for well over 300 yards per game, something it did in its most recent victory over Tulsa.

In fact, Navy has rushed over 300 yards just three times all season, and it won two of those games.

The game plan isn't easy to put together, as Navy's option offense is diverse, but the objective is simple. Slow down the run game and Navy has no chance to stay in this game. That is true in most seasons, but it's especially true in 2021.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Navy Pass Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

This has been by far Navy's worst pass offense in the last decade-plus. The Midshipmen are averaging just 59.0 passing yards per game and are completing just 45.8% of their throws. This would be the lowest passing yards per game by a Navy offense since Brian Kelly arrived at Notre Dame. The next closest number was 72.8 passing yards per game (2018).

Even more astonishing is the fact Navy has dropped back to pass just 109 times this season (according to Pro Football Focus) but has given up 25 sacks, which is an absurdly bad sack rate.

Starting quarterback Tai Lavatai has completed 53.8% of his throws, so he's more efficient than the other quarterbacks, but he averages just 7.0 yards per attempt and 45.5 yards per game.

Navy also lacks the weapons in the pass game it had in the past.

For Notre Dame this matchup is about discipline and disruption. The only fear of Navy beating Notre Dame with its pass game is if Irish defenders make coverage mistakes or get caught peaking in the backfield instead of jumping their assigned route or receiver.

Up front, the defensive line needs to be aggressive attacking Navy in all areas, and that will manifest into pressures when Navy does drop back.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Navy Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Navy's scoring offense has been brutally bad this season. The few times the Notre Dame defense has given up a lot of points it did so against offenses with potent weapons on offense. Navy doesn't have that.

Navy hasn't scored much this season, it hasn't moved the ball effectively, its situational football isn't good. This is a game Notre Dame needs to dominate.

The plan of success is simple. Be aggressive, be assignment correct, tackle well. If Notre Dame does that it should dominate this matchup.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter