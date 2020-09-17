Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. South Florida

Notre Dame faces South Florida on Saturday, marking the first matchup between the two teams since 2011. It will be Notre Dame's only out of conference football game of the season.

We kick off our coverage of the Notre Dame vs. South Florida matchup to look at how the two teams stack up on paper. We already broke down the offense, now we take a look at the Irish defense.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs. South Florida Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

This is a significant mismatch in every way possible. Notre Dame had one of the nation's best scoring defenses last season and had one of the best total defenses, best third-down defenses and best at creating turnovers. The Fremeau Efficiency Index ranked the Irish defense as the nation's fifth best.

South Florida was one of the nation's worst in each of those areas, and getting in the end zone was especially problematic, with the Bulls ranking 115th in scoring offense. Head coach Jeff Scott and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. certainly have their hands full in rebuilding the offense.

The Bulls started their season off with a win, but it wasn't overly impressive, and the offense scuffled. South Florida beat FCS opponent The Citadel by a 27-6 score, and they totaled just 404 yards of offense. One of South Florida's touchdowns came from the special teams, and its final touchdown didn't come until the fourth quarter was halfway done.

Notre Dame played well against a Duke offense that has more talent than the Bulls, especially at quarterback. It wasn't a perfect performance, but the Irish showed they are on pace for another year of excellent defensive football.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs. South Florida Rush Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

South Florida's rushing offense was below average in 2019, but the Bulls got off to a great start against The Citadel, rushing for 302 yards while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Running back Kelley Joiner Jr. rushed for 87 yards (10.9 YPC), running back Johnny Ford rushed for 71 yards (7.9 YPC) and quarterback Noah Johnson added 49 yards and a score.

The Bulls also welcome back three starting offensive linemen that missed the opener for undisclosed reasons. South Florida's line needs a lot of work, but it does have excellent size, averaging 307.6 pounds across the board.

Notre Dame's run defense was the weak link for its defense in 2019, and it must get better this fall. The Irish got off to a great start, holding Duke to just 75 rushing yards. Duke tried to establish the ground game, but they could never get anything going, and a chunk of those yards came on scrambles from the quarterback.

Notre Dame's front four isn't overly big, but it's athletic and overwhelmed the Duke front, something it will look to do again this weekend.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs. Notre Dame Pass Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

There is no bigger on paper mismatch than the South Florida pass game against the Irish pass defense.

I don't expect the Irish defense to be quite as good against the pass this season, but it should still be effective. Of course, not quite as good means I don't think it will once again rank in the Top 10 in passing yards allowed, touchdowns allowed, yards allowed per attempt, yards allowed per completion and pass efficiency defense.

Notre Dame gave up 259 yards to Duke, but the Blue Devils completed just 54.1% of their passes and 7.0 yards per attempt. The Irish pass rush was outstanding, getting to the quarterback throughout the game.

South Florida not only struggled to throw the ball effectively in 2019 - and in the opener against The Citadel - it also struggled to protect the quarterback. South Florida ranked 124th out of 130 teams in 2019 in sacks allowed and gave up three more sacks in the opener.

This should be a big day for Irish veteran ends Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter