Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs Virginia Offense

Notre Dame (8-1) will look to build on its College Football Playoff resume this weekend when it hits the road to take on the explosive Virginia (6-3) offense. If the Irish are going to get the much-needed road win the defense will have to be on top of its game.

Let's break down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up against the Virginia offense.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Virginia Rush Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

This is a very intriguing part of this overall matchup. On the season Notre Dame has been a solid rush defense, holding three opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground and three more under 130 yards on the ground. Notre Dame is coming off a game against Navy in which it held the Midshipmen 58 yards below their season average.

Of course, the last time Notre Dame faced against an explosive, non-option offense it allowed North Carolina to rack up 224 yards on the ground. To have a chance to keep Virginia's offense in check the Irish must make the Cavaliers one-dimensional, which means it cannot allow quarterback Brennan Armstrong - should he play - and the rest of the ground attack to get going.

Virginia's overall numbers aren't at all impressive, as it ranks 84th nationally in rushing yards per game and 69th in tackles for loss allowed. Coming into this matchup, however, Virginia's run game is playing at a very high level. The Cavaliers averaged 228.0 rushing yards per game and 8.3 yards per rush attempt.

Armstrong has led the Cavaliers in rushing each of the last two games, racking up 193 yards in his last two games. With him being injured it will be interesting to see how much he scrambles and runs, assuming he plays. Notre Dame linebackers Drew White and JD Bertrand need to be on top of their game in order to limit the quarterback scrambles, something they struggled with against North Carolina.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Virginia Pass Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

This is the absolute best matchup of the game. Virginia's pass offense has been outstanding, ranking second in the nation in total yards, fifth in touchdowns, 26th in passing yards per attempt, 26th in passing yards per completion and 28th in passer rating.

Notre Dame's secondary has had some issues in coverage against better offenses this season, and that has been especially true without Kyle Hamilton in the game. We don't yet know if Hamilton will be active against Virginia, but if he misses the game it will be tough for the Notre Dame secondary to matchup against a Virginia offense that does as good of a job as any team in the country at spreading the ball around.

Cornerback Cam Hart has been quiet in the last few games, which can be viewed as a good thing. Virginia will challenge him, however, and he'll need to be on top of his game. Senior TaRiq Bracy and sophomore Clarence Lewis will get challenged the most on the outside, and you can expect Virginia to go after the Notre Dame safeties.

Where Notre Dame has an advantage is with its pass rush. Notre Dame has an outstanding pass rush, at least when coordinator Marcus Freeman turns it loose. Standout edge Isaiah Foskey (9 sacks) is a matchup nightmare for the Virginia tackles, as is defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola. Both need to be turned loose on the quarterback as often as possible, and if they can dominate this matchup it will help negate the skill player advantage for the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Virginia Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Virginia has the best scoring offense Notre Dame has faced this season. I'd argue it's the best scoring offense Notre Dame has faced in the regular season since it traveled to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina last November.

Virginia leads the nation in total offense and ranks fourth in yards per play. It's a big play-offense that can beat you over the top in the pass game, it picks up a lot of yards after the catch and its run game, while not great, is capable of gashing defenses.

Notre Dame has been a bit up-and-down at times this season when it comes to its scoring defense. Its red zone defense has been brilliant this season and it will need to do the same thing against Virginia. Both teams are quite good on third-down, and that is a very intriguing aspect to this matchup.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter