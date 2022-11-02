Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense And The Clemson Offense

When Notre Dame (5-3) hosts No. 4 Clemson (8-0) this weekend it gives the Irish an opportunity to make a statement. If Notre Dame is going to pull off this upset the defense will have to be on top of its game. When the unit has been on this season it has been very, very good. Consistency, however, has been an issue.

The same is true for the Clemson offense, which makes this a very intriguing matchup. Let's take a look at how the Irish offense stacks up against Clemson on paper.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Clemson Rush Offense

Advantage: Even

This is a matchup that is virtually identical from a statistical standpoint, especially when you take into account the quality of competition, or in some instances the lack thereof. What makes this an even matchup is more than just the numbers, it's the way these units perform.

Both units have had some very impressive moments, but both have been wildly inconsistent.

When Notre Dame's run defense has been on its game the unit has been dominant. We saw that when the Irish held North Carolina to a season-low 66 rushing yards and a season-low 2.4 yards per rush. We saw it when it held Syracuse to a season-low 61 rushing yards and just 2.4 yards per attempt. A week prior, against Clemson's 7th-ranked rush defense, Syracuse rushed for 124 yards and 4.4 yards per rush. It held Stanford to just 97 yards and a season-low 2.31 yards per carry.

Mixed in with that dominance and a strong outing against Cal (112 yards, 3.6 YPC) has been inconsistent, and sometimes below average run defense. Notre Dame allowed Ohio State's ground game to take over in the second half, and Marshal rushed for 219 yards against the Irish. UNLV only had 146 yards, but over half of that came on one carry, which is the good and bad. BYU also racked up 164 yards and went for 5.7 yards per carry.

Clemson has had similar issues.

The Tiger ground attack ripped up Louisiana Tech to the tune of 280 yards and 7.2 yards per carry. In its most recent contest - a 27-21 come from behind win over Syracuse - the Clemson offense churned out an impressive 293 yards for 4.9 yards per carry. It grinded the game out in the fourth quarter and fueled the victory.

Clemson rushed for just 119 yards (3.0 YPC) against a Georgia Tech defense that ranks 108th in rush defense. Clemson was also held to just 144 yards against Boston College, 145 yards against NC State and 147 yards against Furman. It's third best rushing game this season was just 167 yards against Florida State. Compare that to Notre Dame, whose ground attack has topped that mark four times.

Notre Dame will need to shut down the Clemson ground attack if it will want to win this game. Making Clemson one-dimensional is absolutely a key to victory in this matchup, and that's been true for years. Since 2015, Clemson has lost just 10 games, but in those 10 games the offense averaged just 87.9 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per rush.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Clemson Pass Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame owns most of the advantages in this particular matchup. Notre Dame's pass defense has struggled giving up big plays (hence the No. 58 ranking in yards per completion), but overall it has been a very good unit.

Notre Dame's pass rush has been a key ingredient, and the Irish rank 16th nationally in sacks per game. Notre Dame's numbers also look even better when you consider the context. Notre Dame faced the 6th-ranked (North Carolina) and 11th-ranked (Ohio State) passing offenses this season. Notre Dame held the Buckeyes 108 yards below its passing average against its other opponents, and it held North Carolina 38 yards below its average, even with the Tar Heels getting two cheap scores at the end of what was otherwise a blowout.

Notre Dame also held BYU to 149 yards below its season passing average.

Clemson's pass offense had a strong performance against Wake Forest, with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passing for 371 yards and five touchdowns. Outside of that game, Clemson has topped 7.4 yards per attempt just one other time this season, and that was against Florida State (8.8 YPA), a game the Tigers passed for just 203 yards.

Clemson has very good length on the outside with Beaux Collins (6-3) and Joseph Ngata (6-3) adding downfield skill. Freshman Antonio Williams has been Clemson's most productive player this season. Clemson also has focused more on tight end's this season with Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool combining for 35 catches, 428 yards and seven touchdowns., which has already surpassed the 304 yards the position produced the entire 2021 season.

Clemson ranks just 51st in sacks allowed, which is the key for Notre Dame. Uiagalelei is completing just 36.2% of his throws this season and is averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt when he's pressured. If Notre Dame can consistently put pressure on him it could tip things in their favor. That's why Notre Dame needs defensive end Isaiah Foskey needs to be on top of his game, and the rest of his linemates need to shine.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Clemson Scoring Offense

Advantage: Even

Clemson has the advantage in points, while Notre Dame has the edge in yards and yards per play. Notre Dame has also played a tougher schedule relative to this aspect of the matchup.

A case could be made that Clemson should have the edge due to its edge in the red zone and with turnovers, but when you look at who each team has played Notre Dame has been tested to a greater degree.

That's why Notre Dame's defense ranks 16th in efficiency on the Fremeau Efficiency Index while Clemson ranks 38th in efficiency in that department. That's why Notre Dame gets the edge.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter