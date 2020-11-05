Stacking Up: How The Notre Dame Offense Matches Up vs. Clemson

If Notre Dame is going to pull off the upset of No. 1 Clemson this weekend the Fighting Irish will need to play a lot better on offense.

When you look at the on paper matchup, the Irish offense stacks up relatively well against the Tigers.

Notre Dame Scoring Offense vs. Clemson Scoring Defense

Advantage: Clemson

Clemson gets the odd for two reasons, its overall numbers are better and those numbers were put together against a better schedule than what Notre Dame faced.

The Notre Dame offense has been steady but unspectacular. Outside of the game against Louisville the Irish offense has scored between 27-45 points, and had at least 426 yards.

If there is a bright spot for Notre Dame, it did rack up 38 offensive points and 434 yards against Pitt, which is the best defense the team has faced all season.

Clemson has been more vulnerable on defense this season, at least relative to its previous dominance on that side of the ball. Clemson has allowed 293.5 yards per game and 4.6 yards per play against FBS opponents this season, and three opponents have scored at least 21 points on offense.

Only two opponents scored at least 21 on Clemson in 2019 ..... LSU and Ohio State.

If Notre Dame was as good on offense this season as it had been in previous season I would have given it the advantage in this game.

Notre Dame Rush Offense vs. Clemson Rush Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Both Notre Dame and Clemson are among the best in the nation when it comes to this statistical matchup. What makes this matchup difficult to challenge is that neither has played much in terms of quality.

Notre Dame only played on Top 50 run defense, and the Irish gained just 115 yards and averaged 2.3 yards per attempt.

Clemson, on the other hand, has not played a single Top 40 rush offense and just one Top 50 rushing team. Clemson's overall numbers also benefit from the fact is has generated 28 sacks for 182 negative yards, which takes away from rushing yards.

This particular matchup should come down to how well the talented, veteran Notre Dame offensive line performs against the talented but inexperienced Clemson defensive line.

Clemson being without star defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. also adds more to Notre Dame's advantage.

Notre Dame Pass Offense vs. Clemson Pass Defense

Advantage: Clemson

Clemson's pass defense isn't as good as its numbers show. Clemson was aided by playing a FCS offense (Citadel) that runs the option, and they gave up just 76 yards in that game.

Boston College and Virginia both showed vulnerable areas for Clemson, which is attacking it down the field. Clemson has talented corners, but they are young and mistake prone.

The pass rush is what makes this group so effective, and that once again pits the talented Notre Dame line against the Clemson front four. If the Irish offensive line can hold their own and protect quarterback Ian Book there will be opportunities to do damage through the air.

The issue for Notre Dame is they haven't been able to exploit most of the below average pass defenses on the schedule. If Notre Dame is going to win this contest it will need Book and the pass offense to be on top of its game.

