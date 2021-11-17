Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs Georgia Tech

Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the Georgia Tech defense

Notre Dame (9-1) moved up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but if the Irish want to keep climbing it will need to put forth an impressive performance against Georgia Tech (3-7).

The Yellow Jackets are in a tailspin on defense and has given up 37.8 points per game during its current 1-5 stretch. Notre Dame needs to continue those struggles and dominate a Georgia Tech defense that has good athleticism on all three levels.

Let's take a look at how Notre Dame stacks up against the Georgia Tech defense.

Notre Dame Rush Offense vs Georgia Tech Rush Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Despite having season-long numbers that are comparable, these are two units heading in completely the wrong direction. After rushing for just 80.8 yards per game in its first five contests the Notre Dame offense has averaged 209.0 yards per game on the ground in its five most recent games.

The Irish ground attack has taken full advantage of its schedule softening up during the second half of the season, with Kyren Williams and freshman Logan Diggs catching fire. Williams has rushed for 586 yards in the last five games while Diggs has rushed for 123 yards while averaging 7.2 yards per attempt the last two games.

Georgia Tech has allowed 204.0 rushing yards per game during its current 1-5 stretch, with each opponent racking up at least 174 yards on the ground.

Notre Dame holds a clear on-paper advantage in this matchup.

Notre Dame Pass Offense vs Georgia Tech Pass Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

As bad as its run defense has been, the Georgia Tech pass defense is even worse. The Yellow Jackets rank near the bottom of the national rankings in every passing category.

During its current 1-5 stretch the Yellow Jackets have given up 340 passing yards per game and allowed each opponent to go for at least 9.2 yards per pass attempt. Five of the six have gone for at least 10.1 yards per attempt. Georgia Tech has good athletes in the secondary but they consistently blow coverages and struggle with technique.

Outside of their 45-22 upset victory over North Carolina, the Georgia Tech defense has also struggled to consistently get after the quarterback. The Yellow Jackets ranked 105th in sacks per game and 104th in total sacks, with just 16 in 10 games. Eight of those 16 sacks came in the win over North Carolina.

Notre Dame presents a unique pass game challenge for the Jackets. The Irish pass protection has been much, much better in recent games and Notre Dame's combination of size (Michael Mayer, Kevin Austin), athleticism (Braden Lenzy, Lorenzo Styles) and backfield skill (Kyren Williams, Logan Diggs, Chris Tyree) is very hard to defend when quarterback Jack Coan is getting time and making good decisions in an aggressive Tommy Rees game plan.

Notre Dame Scoring Offense vs Georgia Tech Scoring Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues to climb up the national ranks as it plows through the soft part of its schedule, at least in regards to the defenses it faces. Georgia Tech is one of the worst defenses that Notre Dame will face this season.

Notre Dame holds an advantage in almost every category in this matchup. Outside of Notre Dame just not having a good game plan or not executing very well this contest shouldn't be close.

