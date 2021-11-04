Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs Navy

Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the Navy defense

The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) get a chance to pad their resume this weekend against a struggling Navy Midshipmen (2-6) squad. Navy's triple option will try and shorten the game, which means the Notre Dame offense must be at its best if the Irish are going to earn the convincing victory they need to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Notre Dame holds a significant size and talent advantage, but on Saturday it will also need to have a schematic and execution advantage. Here's a look at how the Irish stack up against Navy and where it can find success.

Notre Dame Rush Offense vs Navy Rush Defense

Advantage: Even

Notre Dame has rushed for 214.3 yards per game and 5.1 yards per attempt in its last three games. When you consider how low Notre Dame still ranks in the national rankings, it shows how bad the line and ground game was in the first five games.

In the three games prior to the recent surge Irish rushed for just 207 yards COMBINED. So which unit is going to show up against Navy? That is a legitimate question, and that uncertainty is why this matchup must be considered even.

Navy has an undersized front seven, so defensive coordinator Brian Newberry mixes up his looks and pressures opponents from all over. His goal is to create as much confusion as possible, which allows his quick and undersized defense to create negatives.

When it works his defense has been good against the run, like it was against Cincinnati (95 yards allowed), SMU (80 yards allowed) and Houston (127 yards allowed). When it doesn't work the defense is vulnerable, like it was when it gave up 200 yards to Memphis in a 35-17 loss and allowed UCF to go for 5.1 yards per carry (148 yards).

Notre Dame's line has struggled against these types of looks, so this will be a great test for just how far the line has come. If they are able to continue getting a body on a body this could be another big game for running back Kyren Williams.

Notre Dame Pass Offense vs Navy Pass Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Navy's pass defense has a decent ranking from a yards allowed per game standpoint, but that doesn't mean Navy has a good pass defense. If you can protect the quarterback there are a lot of yards to be had against the Midshipmen defense.

Notre Dame has had an erratic pass attack all season. Early in the season it was a big play unit, but in recent games it's been more about quick throws, tempo and efficiency. Against Navy the Irish offense needs to combine those two areas. Navy plays a lot of off coverage in an attempt to bait quarterbacks into quick, efficient throws, and Notre Dame needs to take advantage of that, especially on early downs.

The key for Notre Dame, however, is finding ways to generate big plays, both attacking down the field, creating catch-and-run situations and effectively using the screen game. One key is finding ways to attack Navy over the middle on all three levels. The seams, crossing routes and deep over the top shots are all vulnerable areas for Navy's pass defense.

Notre Dame needs a good game plan, the line needs to give quarterback Jack Coan some time and he needs to make good decisions and be accurate. If he does that and the drop problems don't appear the Irish air attack should dominate Navy.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Navy have similar numbers from a total defense/yards per play standpoint, with Navy actually ranking much higher in total defense than the Irish rank in total offense.

The red zone, third-down and turnover numbers are almost identical.

So this matchup comes down to the talent matchup, the schematic matchup and looking into the numbers. Notre Dame ranks 23rd in offensive efficiency on the Fremeau Efficiency Index while Navy ranks 62nd on defense.

Navy's ultimate inability to stop teams from scoring, it's inability to limit big plays and the giant talent advantage are why the Irish should enjoy a major advantage in this matchup.

