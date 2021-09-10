September 10, 2021
Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs. Toledo

Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the Toledo defense
Notre Dame kicks off its 2021 home schedule on Saturday when the Fighting Irish host the Toledo Rockets. 

Notre Dame started the season off relatively well on offense with a 41-point, 431-yard performance in an overtime win over Florida State. The Irish will now look to improve on some of the mistakes on offense and get even better, and will do so against an athletic but undersized Toledo defense.

Here's a look at how the two teams stack up on paper. We are going to do this a little different this week and instead of writing it all out we are doing a video version.

NOTRE DAME RUSH OFFENSE vs. TOLEDO RUSH DEFENSE

Advantage: Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME PASS OFFENSE vs. TOLEDO PASS DEFENSE

Advantage: Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME SCORING OFFENSE vs. TOLEDO SCORING DEFENSE

Advantage: Notre Dame

