Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs. Virginia's Defense

Notre Dame's second half schedule is filled with teams that are simply not very good on defense, and Virginia might be playing the worst football of all those teams. The Cavaliers are coming off a 66-49 loss to BYU in which it gave up 734 yards to the Cougars.

Notre Dame will need to have a big night against the Virginia defense in order to take some pressure off its own defense. Let's break down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the Virginia defense.

Notre Dame Rush Offense vs Virginia Rush Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame's ground attack hasn't been good this season, but even with the bad season-long numbers this is still a matchup the Irish offense wins on paper. This is also a matchup of two teams headed in completely opposite directions in this particular matchup.

In its last five games the Notre Dame offense has racked up 198.3 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per rush. The ground attack has been fueled by the brilliant play of Kyren Williams, who has rushed for 513 yards and is averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in the last four games, all Notre Dame wins.

Virginia's three-down defense has struggled with the run game all season, but it has been especially poor the last month. Despite holding a struggling Duke offense to just 110 yards on the ground, Virginia has allowed 249.5 rushing yards in its last four games and allowed opponents to rush for 6.7 yards per attempt.

BYU throttled Virginia in its most recent game, racking up 385 yards on the ground while averaging 8.4 yards per rush.

Notre Dame Pass Offense vs Virginia Pass Defense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Usually when a defense is getting dominated on the ground it will tamp down the pass game numbers, but that hasn't been the case for the Cavaliers. The Virginia pass defense has been struggling just as much as its ground defense.

Virginia is giving up 283.5 yards per game and allowed seven touchdowns through the air in its last four games, and it has allowed 266.9 passing yards per game this season against FBS opponents. BYU not only rushed for a lot of yards, it also passed for 349 yards and three scores while averaging 9.4 yards per attempt.

Notre Dame's pass offense has been erratic this season. At times it has been a big play unit, at times it has been very efficient with the quick game and at times it has struggled to get anything going. Against Virginia the pass offense will need to be on top of its game and will need to take advantage of its huge talent advantage against a Virginia linebacker and secondary group that lacks speed.

Notre Dame's big issue this season has been protecting the quarterback, as the Irish rank 118th nationally in sacks allowed. Virginia's pass rush has been even worse, ranking 120th in sacks per game and has registered just 11 sacks on the season. If Notre Dame can protect Jack Coan and OC Tommy Rees can come up with an aggressive, sound game plan the Irish air attack should get hot against the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame Scoring Offense vs Virginia Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame holds a significant advantage in the run game and pass game, and it holds a significant advantage over Virginia when it comes to the turnover battle as well. Those two areas are why Notre Dame holds the overall advantage in this game.

Two intriguing matchups on paper are on third-down and in the red zone. Notre Dame has been average in both areas all season while Virginia has actually shined in the red zone this season. It's scary to think about what the points per game allowed numbers would look like if Virginia didn't have such an effective red zone defense.

If you want to know why Virginia is 6-3 despite being so bad on defense, this is the reason. Virginia's explosive offense can score enough to win shootouts thanks to its defense causing red zone stops and keeping teams out of the end zone during red zone trips.

Neither team has been good on third-down and Notre Dame just lost arguably its best third-down weapon with Avery Davis going down. Notre Dame will need to rip off big plays to beat Virginia, but it also needs to be on its third-down game.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter